For the First Time, Apple iPad Air Now Comes in Two Sizes

Early this morning, while you were all tucked in bed Apple released a slew of new iPads, one of them being a refreshed iPad Air. This updated 2024 device comes in two sizes for the first time ever, it will have an 11-inch model and a 13-inch model.

This refreshed model also now has the M2 chip, which Apple says it will make the “making “iPad Air more powerful and versatile than ever before”.

The only downside is that you will be paying some cashola for these bad boys with these models starting at $999 for the smaller 11-inch model.

“We’re so excited to introduce the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air, offering two sizes for the first time. With its combination of a brilliant Liquid Retina display, the phenomenal performance of the M2 chip, incredible AI capabilities, and its colourful, portable design with support for new accessories, iPad Air is more powerful and versatile than ever,” Bob Borchers, Apple’s VP product marketing said.

Due to this being released at the same time as the iPad Pro, the fanfare isn’t as large, poor Jan. Let’s get into the in’s and out’s of the new Apple iPad Air.

Image: Apple

iPad Air: M2 Chip

The M2 chip in the iPad Air features a faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Apple says the new iPad Air is nearly 50 per cent faster than the previous iPad Air with M1 for a wide range of productivity and creative tasks. Compared to iPad Air with A14 Bionic, the new iPad Air delivers up to 3x faster performance.

Through the M2 chips, the iPad Air has an efficient 16-core Neural Engine that is 40 per cent faster than M1. Users can experience AI features such as Visual Look Up, Subject Lift, or Live Text.

iPad Air: Design

The new 11-inch and 13-inch screens come with a Liquid Retina design, an anti-reflective screen coating; True Tone technology; high brightness; and support for P3 wide colour.

Image: Apple

Cameras

In the redesigned iPad, the front-facing Ultra Wide 12MP camera is now located along the landscape edge. The camera features Centre Stage, which uses machine learning (ML) to automatically keep everyone in the field of view.

The back cameras has a 12MP wide lens that can support detailed 4K video with support for 240-fps slo-mo. Dual microphones are designed to work in unison with the cameras, capturing audio from the camera being used and minimising distracting background noise. The new iPad Air also has landscape stereo speakers with Spatial Audio. The 13-inch model also promises double the bass for enjoying movies and music.

Image: Apple

Other features

The iPad Air supports Wi-Fi 6E, has eSim capabilities and 5G capabilities. It has an “all-day” battery life and supports the new Apple Pencil Pro.

The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air will be available in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations.



iPad Air: Price and Availability

The 11-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi: $999

The 11-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi and cellular: $1,249.

The 13-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi: A$1,299.

The 13-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi and cellular: $1,549.

These models can be pre-ordered here.

Image: Apple