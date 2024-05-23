Happy Birthday to Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Put on your best white tux, smuggle a diamond, and throw on “Anything Goes.” May 23 is the birthday of Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom—the franchise’s weirdest entry, for a whole lot of reasons. And since it was released in 1984, that makes today its 40th anniversary. Happy birthday Indy!

Last year, before the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, we did a deep dive into why Temple of Doom is still so fantastic but also so polarizing. It’s just a drastic tonal shift from the previous film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, but still has a ton of heart and excitement. So please, if you want to read more about the film itself, head over to that link.

Here though, we just thought we’d share the amazing trailer for the film and let fans talk about it to celebrate its 40th. Forty years of Sankara Stones. Forty years of Short Round. Forty years of rope bridge action. Forty years of Snake Surprise and Chilled Monkey Brains. Oh, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, you’re a wild one.

INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

What are your favorite moments in the film? Also, where do you rank it among the other Indiana Jones adventures? Surely it’s at least in the top three, right? Are you a loose canon that thinks Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (which celebrated its 16th birthday on May 22) is better?

