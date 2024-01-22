The Indiana Jones Games’ First Trailer Lets You Whip the Hell Outta Some Nazis

We’ve watched a lot of Indiana Jones stories over the years but we’ve very rarely been able to put on the fedora ourselves. That changes later this year with the release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for Xbox.

Set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Temple of Doom is a prequel remember), players will take control of the world’s most adventurous archeologist on a globetrotting one player adventure that’s largely a first-person game. Here’s the first trailer, which gives a good idea of the type of gameplay and story we’re dealing with here.

“The year is 1937,” reads the official description. “Sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.”

The choice of setting is certainly right on the money. Indy fans will be delighted to see Marcus Brody in the trailer and anxious to know if any other characters show up. Plus, you get the Indy we all know and love from our childhoods on an adventure that seems to take him to all sorts of different settings and locales.

And yet, I can’t help but be a little bit disappointed this is a first-person game. Sure both Bethesda and MachineGames are best known for first-person games and, in theory, this lets us become Indy in a way. But if I’m playing as Indy I’d love to see Indy. Also, while the voice acting—Indy is voiced by industry stalwart Troy Baker, best known as Joel in the Last of Us video games—obviously tries to sound like Harrison Ford, it’s just not quite there. Maybe that’s just me.

Not just me, though, is the fact I now have to seriously consider adding an Xbox to my console collection cause I’m not sure I’ll be able to function knowing an Indiana Jones game like this is out, and not playing it.

