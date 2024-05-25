James Wan Wants to Bring Back The Munsters for Universal’s Monsterverse

The Conjuring filmmaker James Wan is gearing up to build out another universe of monsters with 1313, a reimagining of the The Munsters for Universal. The Wrap reported the development of the project between Wan’s production company Atomic Monster, Lab Brew, and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The Munsters reboot’s official logline describes the upcoming horror project, titled 1313 after the family’s iconically spooky street number on Mockingbird Lane, as a new take on the ‘60s era sitcom that “lives and breathes within the Universal Monsterverse.” So expect Herman, Lily, and the family to know or be more directly related to the Universal Monsters, even though the original show did an excellent job at incorporating the lore and even costumes from the monster films into loose variations of the characters. 1313 was developed by horror maestro Wan, who’s also serving as an executive producer with EP and showrunner Lindsey Anderson Beer and co-EP Ingrid Bisu. Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Rob Hackett serve as additional EPs.

“We are very intentional about the stories we are telling, and there is always going to be a market for authentic, compelling and entertaining television,” UCP chairman Pearlena Igbokwe was quoted in the Wrap about the company’s planned slate, including this revamp of The Munsters. 1313 is the third attempted reboot for the series after NBC aired Bryan Fuller’s Mockingbird Lane pilot in 2012 as a Halloween special, and Seth Myers spearheaded another one through development back in 2017. Most recently, Rob Zombie offered his own take on The Munsters in a movie that had a straight to video and digital release.

