Poor Things and 22 Other Frankenstein Adaptations in Pop Culture

There’d be no science fiction without a 19-year-old Mary Shelley in 1816 writing the tale of a scientist who their undead creature to life. Ever since, her tale of creation has inspired adaptations that have propelled the evolution of genre in film, television, and even music.
Yorgos Lanthimos’ darkly comedic Poor Things starring Emma Stone may be the latest film inspired in part by Frankenstein’s mythology, but it’s preceded by some legendary monster moments in cinema and pop culture history. From the Universal Monsters classics Frankenstein and The Bride of Frankenstein to Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, to more recent features in shows including Penny Dreadful and the upcoming teen dark comedy Lisa Frankenstein, the lore revivals are extensive.
Poor Things
The Emma Stone-led film from Yorgos Lanthimos follows a woman named Bella Baxter (named after Mary Shelley’s childhood bestie) who has been re-animated. The twisted, comedic Poor Things takes us on her journey of discovery through a quick coming-of-age and sexual exploration, as we see Bella experience the beauty and ugliness of a world that might be more monstrous than she is.
Frankenstein
James Whale’s Universal Monster picture is the blueprint for all film adaptations. It’s a timeless wonder and only made better by its sequel.
The Bride of Frankenstein
Truly a classic story in two parts, James Whale followed up Frankenstein by continuing his interpretation of Mary Shelley’s story and including her in it. In The Bride of Frankenstein Elsa Lanchester plays both the Bride and the author herself.
The Curse of Frankenstein
The cult fan-fave The Curse of Frankenstein is led by Star Wars baddies Christopher Lee (as the Creature) and Peter Cushing.
The Munsters
Once monster fever struck, Frankenstein’s monster became a TV sitcom dad in The Munsters played by Fred Gwynne.
“The Monster Mash”
Then, of course, the creator Victor Frankenstein became the main character in Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s 1962 hit (and forever Halloween jam) “Monster Mash.”
The Spirit of the Beehive
Víctor Erice’s The Spitit of the Beehive is not an adaptation of Frankenstein, but rather a coming of age tale that follows a child’s understanding of her world as it’s freed from fascism through the lens of having seen the James Whale classic and wondering if monsters are real.
Young Frankenstein
The Mel Brooks classic satire starring Gene Wilder is one of the greatest films ever made. An essential watch and one that proves the range of Shelley’s powerful themes from horror to comedy.
Phantom of the Paradise
Brian De Palma’s Phantom of the Paradise is a Phantom of of the Opera and Dante’s Inferno send-up, but within it there’s an homage in a fake play where one of the film’s most standout characters, Beef, performs a Frankenstein-inspired song “Life at Last,” penned by the film’s songwriter, composer, and star Paul Williams (who also wrote The Muppets’ “Rainbow Connection”).
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The midnight movie cult musical stars Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, who creates the titular Rocky monster in his lab—among other depraved and fun hijinks when a couple of squares show up at his mansion.
The Monster Squad
Fred Dekker’s nostalgic ‘80s monster team-up film written by Shane Black features their take on the Frankenstein monster. Check out the scene which mirrors the James Whale moment where a child befriends the creature.
Wishbone
I had to include Wishbone because the PBS show starring the talking dog making himself the main character in literary classics was, for many, their first exposure to the classics. The versatile canine thespian starred in Frankenbone as Victor Frankenstein.
Runaway Brain
Runaway Brain is a ‘90s Disney short that goes so hard. Mickey Mouse is forced to give his brain to Dr. Frankenollie’s undead monster Pete, while an unsuspecting Minnie becomes a final girl of sorts, experiencing classic horror tropes. It’s hilarious and dark and needs to be added to Disney+.
Ex Machina
Alex Garland’s modern sci-fi take on the story has Oscar Isaac as a modern Victor Frankenstein creating sentient android women. Enough said. Here’s the clip of him dancing with one of his creations.
Saturday Night Live
We give you Bill Hader as the Monster in a throwback Halloween SNL sketch.
Penny Dreadful
Rory Kinnear was a tour de force in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful as Frankenstein’s monster. Here’s a look at his introduction for the bingeable literary crossover series.
Frankenstein MD
This early YouTuber-era collab between PBS Digital Studios and Pemberly Digital was ambitious and a fantastic vlogging take on the tale. Anna Lore (Gotham Knights) as Victoria Frankenstein was inspired.
Frankenweenie
Tim Burton’s live-action short about a boy who re-animates his dog got the big screen treatment with the animated feature length Frankenweenie at Disney.
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein
This is a Netflix hidden gem that needs to be put on all Halloween horror movie rotations. David Harbour stars as himself and his father in Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, which recounts Harbour Sr.’s journey to make a TV movie version of the tale. It’s a 45-minute gag that is pitch perfect.
Danny Boyle’s Frankenstein
Danny Boyle directed Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller in a National Theater run of Frankenstein where both actors would swap lead roles. The very neat monster experiment was thankfully taped and played in theaters and online in limited engagements.
Mary Shelley
Elle Fanning starred as Mary Shelley in the IFC biopic about the writer’s journey, love affair with Percy Bysshe Shelley, and the fateful writer’s retreat with Lord Byron which inspired Frankenstein.
Drunk History
Now here’s the parody version of the same writer’s retreat.
Coming Soon: Lisa Frankenstein
And while this isn’t out yet, we’re excited to see a new horror flick written by Diablo Cody (Jennifer’s Body). Zelda Williams’ Lisa Frankenstein looks incredible and this trailer has us very hyped up.
