Monsterverse Mania Continues as Monarch Gets a Second Season—and Spin-Offs

With theatrical hit Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire currently stomping all over the box office, it’s an ideal moment for Legendary’s Monsterverse to re-up its small-screen success. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will return for a second season on Apple TV+. And that’s not all—there are more series on the way, too.

According to an Apple TV+ press release, the streamer has “struck a new multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment, which includes a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and multiple spinoff series based on the franchise.” Unfortunately, there’s no additional details on which characters (specifically, which monster characters) will star in them—but with an entire universe available, you can imagine the possibilities.

“We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise, as we expand Legendary’s Monsterverse,” Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+, said in the release.

Are you excited for more Monarch—and what do you hope to see from the Monsterverse spin-offs?