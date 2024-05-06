Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. Let’s get into the tech news. It’s an AI-heavy day.

1. Moderna teams up with OpenAI

The Australian is reporting that vaccine maker Moderna is teaming up with OpenAI to fast-track the development of drugs. “If we had to do it the old biopharmaceutical ways we might need 100,000 people. The company is less than 6000 people. We really believe we can maximise the impact on patients with a few 1000 people (sic) using technology and using AI because we can scale the company,” Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said. AI from the company will be used to determine optimal dosages for trialled drugs.

2. Tesla layoffs continue

Taking a break from today’s AI news, employees from Tesla’s software, engineering, and services divisions have been suffering layoffs, as the company enters its fourth week of restructuring, per The Verge. At least seven employees posted on LinkedIn that their time at the company had come to an end, with 10 per cent of the company’s global workforce set to go since last month.

3. Ukraine unveils an AI-powered spokesperson

Alright, back into AI. Ukraine has unveiled its AI-generated foreign ministry spokesperson, named Victroria Shi, per The Guardian. She’s based on Ukrainian celebrity Rosalie Nombre, and will be used to make statements for the company’s foreign ministry. Statements will still be written by real people, while Shi will deliver them.

4. Docusign snatches up Lexion

Online document signing company Docusign has acquired management firm Lexion for $US165 million, per Tech Crunch. Lexion developed a tool for legal teams to ask natural questions about documents, though the tool quickly grew to be useful for HR departments, sales, and finance teams. It’s expected that the acquisition will allow Docusign users to get a better understanding of the contracts that they’re signing, leveraging the AI developed by Lexion.

5. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before

Microsoft is getting ready to release a new AI model to compete with Google and OpenAI. Per Reuters, Microsoft’s new model is internally referred to as MAI-1, and will supposedly be much larger than previous Microsoft-made models, though the exact purpose of the model is yet to be determined.

BONUS ITEM: Banger after banger from CSIRO.

Met Gala is short for “Never Met A Galah I Didn’t Like”. 🐦



As the Met Gala red carpet kicks off, the media is talking ‘fits, frocks, fashion and fundraising. But all we want to talk about is Australian biodiversity. pic.twitter.com/fmBzrAlXsM — CSIRO (@CSIRO) May 6, 2024

