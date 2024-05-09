Warner Bros Really Hopes It’s Putting Out a New Lord of the Rings Gollum Prequel In 2026

Warner Bros. has threatened for a while that it wants to keep on telling movies in Middle-Earth—and while we’re looking forward to the animated Rohan prequel War of the Rohirrim later this year, the studio just dropped the first details on the actual first major project of this new fellowship, and it is a doozy.

This morning, following a brief announcement by CEO David Zaslav during an earnings call, Warner Bros confirmed that the working title for its next Lord of the Rings movie is The Hunt for Gollum”, and will see Andy Serkis (Andor, Planet of the Apes, perhaps prior movies about halflings and jewelry) reprise his role as the titular creature, as well as direct the film.

Little else is currently known about The Hunt for Gollum, but Lord of the Rings director and producer Peter Jackson, alongside production partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, will return to produce the movie, and it is currently eying a 2026 release for the film.

The Hunt for Gollum and War of the Rohirrim will be the first salvo in a series of new films set around the events of The Lord of the Rings that Warner Bros. is hoping to make—and explicitly around, as the initial announcement of these plans included a statement from Warner Bros. executives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy that implied the focus of these films will not be a retelling of Tolkien’s novels, but pick up on ideas and elements left unexplored in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies.

“For all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film,” the statement released in early 2023 read in part. “The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor, and we are excited to partner with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure.”

We’ll bring you more on Warner Bros. plans for Lord of the Rings as and when we learn them.

