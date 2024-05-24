Watch the Tesla Cybertruck’s Windshield Wiper Flop Around Like a Wet Noodle

Even though the Tesla Cybertruck is still routinely in the headlines, there’s a good chance most of us haven’t seen much of this electric pickup. I’m talking really seen, in the form of a deep, comprehensive review in place of actually experiencing it ourselves. Thankfully, we have Out of Spec Reviews to give us an almost two-hour video of all things Cybertruck — including its floppy windshield wiper.

The Cybertruck’s (singular) windshield wiper has inexplicably become one of the big talking points about the truck. Back in 2022, we caught a glimpse of an extremely minuscule wiper blade, but it seems like Tesla has settled on The Biggest Wiper Ever Made In History, Ever. You can watch Kyle from Out of Spec Reviews give it a nice flop around in his review:

Tesla Cybertruck Full Tour! Exposing All Details – Service Mode, Wiper, Powertrain, & Much More Tesla Cybertruck Full Tour! Exposing All Details – Service Mode, Wiper, Powertrain, & Much More

Now, wiper blade rubber is always a little floppy; I just changed the blades on my Mazda2 this weekend, so I have extremely recent hands-on experience. The biggest difference with the Cybertruck is that its wiper blade is just so ridiculously long and girthy. Watching Kyle flop it around is like the equivalent of watching an ant manhandle a piece of cooked spaghetti. The proportions are just absurd.

Overall, though, the video is a compelling deep dive into the most polarizing vehicle of our era. Reviewer Kyle is a Tesla owner, but his primary goal is to just show off the Cybertruck’s various features and quirks to help people actually understand what it is, and that means critiquing the truck when criticism is necessary or praising it for doing something well.

And it’s not going to be the only video from the channel. Out of Spec Reviews intends to keep putting the Cybertruck through its paces, and it’ll be fascinating to see how it fares in the long run.

Want more Aussie car news? Here’s every EV we’ve reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country. Check out our dedicated Cars tab for more.