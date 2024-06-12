Roaring Kitty Loses Millions After GameStop Stock Price Fall

It was just shy of a month ago when Keith Gill, better known as Roaring Kitty, began posting on his Twitter account giving some amateur investors hope that GameStop’s stock would skyrocket in value like it did in 2021. On Friday, Gill had his triumphant return to YouTube with a live stream that in the end, lasted only an hour and saw the continued decline of GameStop’s share price. On Monday, Gill showed how much this drop hurt his stock portfolio.

Over on Reddit, Gill has been posting what he claims are screenshots of his trading account, which showed a gain of just over $US380 million the day before his Friday stream. After the stock market closed on Monday, it showed that his gains dropped to $US31 million. Keep in mind, these are all numbers on paper, and things can fluctuate at any time, but it’s clear that Gill is going to show his “diamond hands” and hold onto the stock.

Gill tweeted a meme on Monday seemingly confirming his big losses.

It’s still unclear what game Gill is playing. Back in late 2020 and early 2021, he streamed for hours showing his extensive knowledge about the markets, and the machinations regarding a wealth of short sells from investors that led to the “Mother of All Short Squeezes” when GameStop’s stock price shot up to almost $US500 a share.

His return has consisted of posting memes on his Twitter account, screenshots of his stock portfolio on Reddit, and an underwhelming live stream on Friday. The stream lasted less than an hour and consisted of some jokes and vague affirmations that he still likes the stock. All this while GameStop’s share prices continued to fall.

GameStop shares ended up at $US24.83 on Monday, which is a far cry from just under $US65 it was on Thursday when the news came out that Gill was going to have a live stream.