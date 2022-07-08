The Coolest Lamps For A Bedside Table Glow Up

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Rather than fumble your way through the dark at night, having a lamp on your bedside table is a great way to avoid a stubbed toe. But nowadays, desk lamps aren’t just limited to illuminating a room, instead they can offer wireless charging, creative ways to be switched on or just a little oomph to your space.

Regardless of whether you use one to create ambiance or read in bed, we’ve rounded up a bunch of fun desk lamps that will light up your life (pun intended).

LONRISWAY wireless charging desk lamp

Image: LONRISWAY

If you want a table lamp that doesn’t compromise on looks or functionality, check out this Scandinavian-esque desk lamp by Lonrisway. This lamp turns on and off via a touch-controlled switch in the corner and will wirelessly charge your phone while you’re relaxing in bed.

There’s even an option to adjust the brightness of your lamp by holding your finger down on the touch control.

Where to buy this wireless charging lamp

Amazon ($55.90)

Heng balance lamp

Image: Lonrisway

If you’re in need of a fun conversation starter piece for your room, a heng balance lamp is perfect. For those who have never seen one before, a heng balance lamp turns itself on when the two magnetic balls meet while suspended in mid-air, triggering a switch inside the lamp.

It’s a pretty cool magical trick that reinvents your typical on and off switch.

Where to buy heng balance lamp

Amazon ($52.90) | eBay ($75)

Horizon desk lamp with wireless charger and Bluetooth speaker

Image: Ampulla

How’s this for a smart lamp? This quadruple threat is not just a lamp, but it’s also a universally compatible wireless charger, clock and Bluetooth speaker. Its speakers are optimised for vocals with a passive bass radiator while its wireless charger can charge smartphones and most Qi-compatible earbuds cases.

The lamp itself also knows when its bedtime and will automatically switch itself off within 30 minutes. It also features a two colour temperature and dimming options to ensure you’re not kept up by bright, white lighting.

Where to buy this wireless charging desk lamp

Amazon ($219.99)

Sunset lamp

Image: KWdesign

Ahh, sunset lamps, our dear friends. If you’re ever itching for a makeshift golden hour glow to take photos or bathe your room in yellow, a sunset lamp can do that for you all too easily.

Sunset lamps initially found popularity on – you guessed it – TikTok and honestly, we’re happy for them to stay. You can even get alternate colours such as a dazzling blue and purple ombre.

Where to buy a sunset lamp

Amazon ($16.99) | eBay ($8.99)

Moon lamp

Image: Mydethun

With a whopping 18,000 reviews on Amazon, what’s not to admire about this gorgeous glowing moon lamp? Each one is available in various sizes, ranging from 3.5 inches up to 7 inches and even comes with a wooden stand. All are textured to what we can only imagine the moon really feels like.

If you’re feeling creative, you can even use your moon lamp to take some ethereal photographs since the moon itself is rechargeable. Furthermore, you can also change its colour from a warm yellow to a celestial white, if that tickles your fancy.

Where to buy a moon lamp

Amazon ($32.99) | eBay ($20.50)

Orca and tandem diver resin lamp

Image: ResinArtYPCShop

This might just be our favourite desk lamp on the whole list. This mesmerising resin lamp is a miniscule world that features an encounter between an orca and scuba diver at the depths of the ocean. We could stare at it all day (and night).

Where to buy this resin desk lamp

Etsy (from $228.04)

Himalayan salt lamp

Image: The Body Source

Before sunset lamps and galaxy projectors took over our bedrooms, the humble Himalayan salt lamp illuminated our walls with a cosy, pinkish-orange glow. Now a beacon for wellness, salt lamps are credited with improving sleep quality and boosting your mood.

This the most traditional shape, however you can also find pyramid, sphere or other shaped salt lamps.

Just remember to leave yours on as much as possible, otherwise the moisture that is absorbed by the salt can leak out. As a rule of thumb, you should make sure you choose a fancy plate to stash beneath it that will catch any leaks.

Where to buy a salt lamp

Amazon ($25.94) | eBay (from $17.99)