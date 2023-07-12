Unmissable Sci-Fi Movies You Can Stream on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is steadily expanding its catalogue of original movies and series.

The streamer proved it’s making top choices when it landed Best Picture-winning film CODA a couple of years ago, but what’s available on the service for fans of sci-fi and fantasy?

Best sci-fi and fantasy movies on Apple TV+

Finch

Mega movie star Tom Hanks stars in this post-apocalyptic sci-fi survival film that takes place on Earth after civilisation has been destroyed by a solar flare that cooked the Earth’s temperature.

Hanks plays Finch, a solo survivor who builds robots and is attempting to build an even more advanced model to take care of his dog after he dies. Finch is a surprisingly charming sci-fi movie that has elements of I Am Legend and WALL-E.

Wolfwalkers

The beautifully animated fantasy film Wolfwalkers picked up an Oscar Nomination in 2021, and it’s easy to see why.

Wolfwalkers caps off the trilogy that began with The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, telling the story of Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter who arrives in Ireland with a mission to wipe out the last wolf pack. This all changes when she is drawn into the enchanted world of Wolfwalkers.

Swan Song

The sci-fi romance drama Swan Song stars Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina and Glenn Close. The movie presents some Black Mirror-esque dark questions as it follows a man’s choice to spare his family’s grief after he is diagnosed with a terminal illness, by replacing him with a clone version of himself.

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds is a documentary rather than a fiction film, but we decided to include it here anyway due to its scientific subject matter.

The documentary sees a group of filmmakers embark on a journey to explore how meteorites, shooting stars and other craters have influenced humanity. Clive Oppenheimer and Werner Herzog serve as directors of the film, with Herzog also narrating.

