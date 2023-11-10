13 Sci-Fi Movies You Should Watch on Binge

It’s taken a while for Aussie streaming service Binge to have a decent-sized catalogue of sci-fi movies, let alone 13 we could fit on a best-of list.

Some of these sci-fi movies we’ve chosen might have you wanting to write an angry letter, debating this claim of ‘best’. And that’s fine, you’re probably right. But sometimes all you need is a terrible movie to pass the time. With that caveat out of the way….

Best sci-fi movies on Binge

In no particular order, here are the best sci-fi movies on Binge, according to Gizmodo Australia.

65

65 takes place, shockingly, 65 million years ago, but in the future. There’s a bit on. Adam Driver, playing Mills, is the pilot of a ship, the only person awake on it (as in, not in stasis) as it is hit by an asteroid and crash lands onto a mysterious planet. He’s joined by a passenger that wakes up shortly after, in what looks to be a lone wolf and cub plot. After this catastrophic crash the pair make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. It’s better than the Jurassic World series.

Jurassic World

Speaking of. The third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise (and the sixth Jurassic Park film) came out this year, and it was colossally terrible. It’s probably with that lens that I consider Jurassic World the best one. But, despite an island’s worth of good intentions, Jurassic World is an uneven movie in a lot of ways. The human characters basically don’t work, the movie wallows in nostalgia and the story is murky. But where it counts — beautiful dinosaur action! — this movie delivers enough to make us remember why we love these beasts.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once is a brilliant film, and is honestly one of the best on this list. It takes a while to get really into it, but it’s a movie that surprises you with its multiversal travel, plotline, and incredible comedy. It transcends being a ‘sci-fi’ film and is simply a brilliant movie, period.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

One of the most classic sci-fi movies, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial follows a boy’s close encounter with an alien that has crash-landed on Earth, with the boy needing to help the alien get home as the government pursues them.

Firestarter

Based on the Stephen King novel, Blumhouse’s Firestarter centres around Charlie, a child with pyrokinetic powers, whose father swears to protect against federal agents that seek to weaponise his daughter. When their cover is blown by a freak accident, their location is compromised and those after Charlie and her family don’t know what they’re truly up against. It’s sci-fi, but horror too, so just be warned.

Moonshot

Look. Moonshot is a romance flick set in space. It’s a bit on the ordinary side and fails to hit what you’d expect from a space romance – but if you don’t realise the whole genre of sci-fi clearly exists to annoy us fans, then that’s on you. Moonshot is cheesy, but it’s fun. And it’s a go-to movie for me when I’m in need of a sci-fi binge.

Star Trek

The modern Star Trek movies are terrific action films that are great for both old fans and new viewers alike. Star Trek (2009) tells the origin story of the original crew, following Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Eric Bana as they take on the rolls of Captain Kirk, Spock and new villain Nero. It’s a terrific sci-fi action-adventure film and is a must-watch for nerds.

Minority Report

There are lots of good Spielberg sci-fi movies, but one of (arguably) the best is this Tom Cruise film about a man who stops criminals before they commit crimes, and is then accused of committing a future crime himself. Rewatching Minority Report in 2023 (its 21st anniversary, mind you) a few things instantly became clear. First, this film hasn’t aged at all. One or two shots look a little wonky effects-wise but everything else, from the visual and practical effects to the compelling story, award-worthy production design and hugely talented cast, all feel timeless.

2001: A Space Odyssey

A classic, hands down one of the best, and most binge-worthy sci-fi films of all time. Though we don’t know quite exactly where Dave ends up going on his journey across the cosmos, the visuals along the way have become the signifier for sci-fi travel. There are a tonne of theories about 2001: A Space Odyssey, but the synopsis for the 1986 masterpiece is basically that after a mysterious buried artifact is uncovered beneath the Lunar surface, a spacecraft is sent to Jupiter to find its origins – a spacecraft manned by two men and the supercomputer H.A.L. 9000. You should definitely watch it if you’re yet to.

Don’t Worry Darling

A decisive movie, but my favourite of 2022, Don’t Worry Darling is about Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) who seem to have a perfect life. He’s got a great job, she’s got a ton of friends, they’re constantly intimate, and they live in the beautiful town of Victory – everything about life in Victory screams outdated 1950s movie. It’s got sci-fi, psychological thriller, and horror blended into one, very stylish movie (one that leaves you with the ick).

The Prestige

This one is for the Nolan fans. Though The Prestige is often seen as one of the lesser films by legendary director Christopher Nolan (Inception, Interstellar, The Dark Knight), The Prestige is slightly toned down in terms of scope, focusing on two warring magicians. Colleagues and friends at one time, the two go their own ways after tragedy strikes. The film builds tension in ways that you can expect a Nolan movie to and is well worth a watch or rewatch. It also features Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale in the lead roles.

Xanadu

You might argue that Xanadu isn’t sci-fi, but I’m probably not going to listen. It’s not, not a science fiction story. It’s one of those movies that now, given it came out so long ago, has become a cult classic and is no longer looked at as a flop. The questionable acting, and even more unimpressive special effects, make this one a top-notch sci-fi (nope, not backing down) movie to binge – if for no other reason than to laugh and/or roll your eyes at.

Kong: Skull Island

King Kong started his reign in 1933, but it didn’t last long. He was eventually overshadowed by Godzilla and a crowd of B-movie pretenders for decades, to the point where even Peter Jackson’s attempt to revive him in 2005 couldn’t help. But with Kong: Skull Island, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts created an action-packed spectacle genuinely worthy of its giant, majestic star.

There you have it, 13 of the best sci-fi movies you can binge on Binge.

Want more suggestions across the other streaming services? Check out our guide to the best sci-fi movies on Stan, the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video, the best sci-fi movies on Netflix, the best sci-fi movies on Disney+, the best sci-fi movies on Paramount+, and the best sci-fi movies on Apple TV+. This article has been updated since it was first published.

Image: Gizmodo Australia