Where to Watch All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action and Horror Movies That Came Out in 2023

The last few years have been chaotic, especially when trying to keep track of when movies are premiering, and over the past year, we’ve had some absolute bangers head to theatres.

From Marvel and Disney to Warner Bros, Paramount, Universal, Blumhouse and everything in between, here are the sci-fi, horror, adventure, action and all things superhero movies released in Australia between 2023 and 2024.

What new movies came out in 2023?

Let’s start at the top, with everything that came out in January.

Movies that came out in January 2023

Mummies (animation) is streaming on Netflix and Binge

M3GAN is streaming on Netflix and Binge

Babylon is streaming on Binge and Paramount+.

Movies that came out in February 2023

Knock at the Cabin is streaming on Netflix and Binge

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stream it on Disney+

Missing streaming on Prime Video and Binge.

Movies that came out in March 2023

Movies that came out in April 2023

Super Mario Bros. is streaming on Netflix and Binge

The Pope's Exorcist is streaming on Prime Video and Binge

Evil Dead Rise is streaming on Netflix and Binge.

Movies that came out in May 2023

Movies that came out in June 2023

New movies that came out in July 2023

Insidious: The Red Door can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $6.99

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (part 1) can be bought from YouTube for $6.99

Barbie can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $6.99

Oppenheimer can be rented via Apple TV, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $6.99

Sisu on YouTube and Telstra TV to rent for $6.99

Haunted Mansion is streaming on Disney+.

New movies that came out in August 2023

The Meg 2 can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $6.99

Chevalier is streaming on Disney+

Gran Turismo can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $6.99

Asteroid City can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $24.99

Strays can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $24.99

The Equalizer 3 can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $24.99.

New movies that came out in September 2023

New movies that came out in October 2023

The Exorcist: Believer can be rented on Apple TV, Amazon, or YouTube for $24.99

Scarygirl came out on October 26 and isn't streaming yet

Five Nights At Freddy's can be rented on Apple TV, Amazon, or YouTube for $24.99.

New movies that came out in November 2023

The Marvels came out on November 9 and isn't available for streaming yet

Thanksgiving can be rented on Apple TV, Amazon, or YouTube for $19.99.

Napoleon came out on November 23 and can't be streamed in Australia at the time of writing

Trolls Band Together came out on November 30 and can't be streamed in Australia right now.

New movies that came out in December 2023

Wonka came to theatres on December 14 and can't be streamed yet

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom came to theatres on December 26 and isn't streaming yet

Migration released in cinemas on December 26 and can't be streamed yet

Robot Dreams released on December 26 and can't be streamed yet

Wish was released on December 26 and can't be streamed yet

Poor Things released on December 26 and can't be streamed yet.

What’s releasing in 2024?

That’s it for the movies that came out in 2023, but what about in 2024? We’ll be putting together a fleshed-out article soon, but these are the hits that you can expect to see this year.

Night Swim on January 4

The Tiger's Apprentice on January 11

All of Us Strangers on January 18

Argylle on February 1

Wise Guys on February 1

Madam Web on February 14

Elio on February 29

Dune Part II on March 14

Disney's Snow White on March 21

Mickey 17 on March 28

Kung Fu Panda 4 on March 28

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire on April 11

Deadpool on May 2

If on May 16

Furiosia on May 23

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on May 23

The Watchers on June 6

Inside Out 2 on June 13

Despicable Me 4 on June 20

A Quiet Place: Day One on June 27

Mufasa: The Lion King on July 4

Twisters on July 18

Thunderbolts on July 25

Captain America: Brave New World on July 25

Trap on August 1

Speak No Evil on August 8

Kraven the Hunter on August 29

Beetlejuice 2 on September 5

Blade on September 5

Transformers One (animation) on September 12

Joker: Folie á Deux on October 3

Smile sequel on October 17

The Amateur on November 7

Gladiator sequel on November 21

Wicked Part 1 on November 28

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim on December 12

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 19

Avatar 3 on December 19

Thunderbolts on December 19.

What’s releasing in 2025?

Mission Impossible 8 on June 27

Distant TBA.

That’s it for the movies of 2023. If there’s anything we learned from the last two years, it’s that release dates aren’t ever completely set in stone until you’re sitting in a seat at the cinema – so as you’re waiting for a flick to come out in 2024, be prepared for the release day to shift.

This article has been updated since it was first published.