11 TV Shows You Need to Watch on Binge

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Although it’s relatively new, Binge has some of the best TV shows on offer across all the streaming platforms. So much so that it can be overwhelming trying to figure out what to watch, but don’t worry because we’ve listed nine TV shows you can find on Binge that we love.

Hopefully, you’ll find something worth your time on this list.

11 of the best TV shows on Binge

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon was probably one of the biggest TV shows of 2022 and lucky for us, we can watch it over and over on Binge. The show follows the reign of House Targaryen as a 200-year prequel to Game of Thrones, which is based on George R.R Martin’s Fire & Blood. House of the Dragon tells the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys I’s children fighting for control.

The Last of Us

You really thought we’d make a list of the best TV shows to watch on Binge and not include The Last of Us? C’mon, this heart-wrenching story of Joel and Ellie having to traverse through a post-outbreak America is all that’s ever on our minds.

Westworld

I think if you’re a sci-fi fan, it’s your responsibility to have watched Westworld at least once. It’s a staple. Basically, this Binge TV show is set in a futuristic Western-themed amusement park but things start to quickly unravel when the automaton robots start to malfunction.

Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol is a funny story of what happens to a team of people when they somehow become superheroes following a horrible accident. Most of them are traumatised from what they’ve experienced and it’s left them scarred. However, they must come together to investigate some weird shit that’s going on in the world. It’s quite a sweet TV show, actually.

Peacemaker

Peacemaker is a hilarious spin-off to the DCEU’s The Suicide Squad – the James Gunn one, not the bad one. Following the titular anti-hero, Peacemaker, his eagle sidekick, and a rag-tag squad that are tasked with uncovering threats to the world. It’s a gory and funny superhero comedy, and if you want to see the best of what the DCEU has to offer, Peacemaker is definitely a highlight.

Walking Dead

All hail The Walking Dead, the TV show that never seemed to end, until it did. This zombie apocalypse show dragged on a bit but the first few seasons are so good that you’ll feel obliged to stick around to see how it all comes to an end.

Veep

Veep is hands down one of the funniest political satire TV shows going around. All seven seasons of this show will make you laugh so hard you’ll have to pause to catch air. I had no idea how funny it would be to watch the Vice President of the United States fumble through her career and fight against the most bizarre mishaps.

Watchmen

Not enough people talk about Watchmen and we’re here to change that. That’s why we’ve added it to our best Binge TV shows list. In Watchmen, masked vigilantes are treated as criminals by the government forcing some of them to join forces and start a mutiny. At the same time, others team up to stop said mutiny. It’s a great show.

Battlestar Galactica

Battlestar Galactica (2004) is all available to stream on Binge, along with the original 1978 series, and the movies. After humanity is attacked by an alien race called Cylons, the surviving ships escape into space, in search of a new home, led by the Battlestar Galactica. It’s definitely worth watching if you like Star Trek or Star Gate.

White Lotus

White Lotus is probably one of the most iconic shows and took a hold of social media, mostly for the TV show’s iconic moments. For those who don’t know, White Lotus sees a bunch of rich, privileged people go on a vacation that is ultimately filled with dysfunctions, murder and affairs. It makes me feel better about not having an abundance of money. Binge also has both seasons of this hit TV show available to stream.

Game of Thrones

If you’ve just watched House of the Dragon, you may as well continue on and go straight into Game of Thrones. Yes, Binge has all eight seasons of this smash TV show for you to sink your dragon’s teeth into. Game of Thrones is about nine noble families who constantly wage war against each other to gain control of Westeros. At the same time, an unexpected force threatens all humanity.

Head over to Binge to take a look through the rest of the TV shows. Happy streaming!