Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in May

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, Shudder and Pedestrian Television. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, Shudder Pedestrian Television in Australia in May, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Netflix is having a bit of a slower month on the fantasy, horror, and Sci-Fi front, but highlights you might be interested in include Barbie and Atlas.

What new shows are out on Netflix?

A Man in Full – May 2

T P BON – May 2

The Atypical Family – May 5

Bodkin – May 9

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 2) – May 10

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) – May 10

Toughest Forces on Earth – May 22

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf – May 23

Tires – May 23

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – May 24

My Oni Girl – May 24

What’s new on Netflix? Season 2 of Blood of Zeus. Image: Netflix

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Down The Rabbit Hole – May 1

Justice League: Warworld – May 1

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match – May 1

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie – May 1

Secrets of the Neanderthals – May 2

Unfrosted – May 3

Fall – May 7

Barbie – May 8

The Final: Attack on Wembley – May 8

The Guardian of the Monarchs – May 9

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román – May 10

Ashely Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal – May 15

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version) – May 16

Smile – May 16

Chaos Walking – May 17

Power – May 17

Golden Kamuy – May 19

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe – May 23

Atlas – May 24

Bionic – May 29

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult – May 29

Five Nights at Freddy’s – May 31

What’s new on Netflix? Atlas. Image: Disney

What should I watch on Netflix?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Netflix? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Netflix, the best sci-fi movies on Netflix, and the best documentaries on Netflix.

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is home to some great originals, but it’s having a pretty quiet month as far as Gizmodo-adjacent content goes. Highlights this month include season two of Outer Range and Expend4bles.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Prime Video?

Mannequin (1987) – May 1

Of Mice and Men – May 1

Mr Robot (seasons 1 – 4) – May 1

Parks and Recreation (seasons 1 – 7) – May 1

Clarkson’s Farm (season 3) – May 3

Expend4bles – May 13

Gamer – May 14

Columbo (seasons 1 to 9) – May 15

Outer Range (season 2) – May 16

Edge of Tomorrow – May 19

The Time Traveller’s Wife – May 21

Blue Angles – May 23

My Spy – May 28

May December – May 30

The Outlaws (season 3) – May 31

Thanksgiving – May 31

What’s new on Prime Video? Season two of Outer Range. Image: Prime Video

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What else should you watch on Prime Video? Here are the best TV shows on Prime Video, the best documentaries on Prime Video and the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Head over to Amazon Prime Video to sign up.

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having another small month, so small in fact that we’ve merged the TV shows and movies lists. Highlights include Star Wars: Tales of the Empire and season 14 of Doctor Who.

What new TV shows and movies are out on Disney+?

Shardlake – May 1

Beneath the Planet of the Apes – May 3

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes – May 3

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (season 3) – May 3

How Not to Draw (seasons 1 – 2) – May 4

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire – May 4

Monsters at Work (season 2) – May 5

Let It Be – May 8

Doctor Who (season 14) – May 11

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97 – May 22

The Beach Boys – May 24

Jim Henson: Idea Man – May 31

What’s new on Disney+? Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. Image: Disney

What should I watch on Disney+?

What should you watch on Disney+? Here are the best TV shows on Disney+ and the best sci-fi movies on Disney+. Head over to Disney+ to sign up.

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a lot of it is nerdy, however, the streaming service is yet to announce its May highlights. April highlights can be found below.

What new TV shows are out on Binge?

Taboo (season 1) – April 1

Blackadder (seasons 1-4) – April 2

American Horror Story: Delicate (season 12, part two) – April 4

London Kills (season 2) – April 5

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – April 5

Justice USA – April 5

Yes, Prime Minister (season 1) – April 10

The Sympathizer – April 15

What’s new on Binge? The Sympathizer. Image: HBO

What new movies are out on Binge?

10 Cloverfield Lane – April 3

Blackberry – April 4

Cujo – April 5

The Adventures of Tintin – April 5

Godland – April 6

21 Grams – April 6

Pet Sematary (1989) – April 8

Biosphere – April 11

The Origin of Evil – April 12

Ruby Gillman: Teenaged Kraken – April 13

Ford vs Holden – April 24

Dracula: The Last Voyage of the Demeter – April 25

Past Lives – April 26

What’s new on Binge? Blackberry. Image: Elevation Picture

What should I watch on Binge?

What should you watch on Binge now? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Binge, the best documentaries on Binge and the best sci-fi movies on Binge. Head over to Binge to sign up.

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include The Tattooist of Auschwitz and Three Thousand Years of Longing.

What new TV shows and movies are out on Stan?

White House Down – May 1

The Salisbury Poisonings (season 1) – May 1

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (season 1) – May 1

Intruders (2016) – May 3

Jobs – May 4

Hidden Figures – May 5

Darkland: The Return – May 8

Failure to Launch – May 9

History of the Occult – May 9

Mrs. Doubtfire – May 11

Predestination – May 12

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) – May 18

Dark Skies – May 22

Face/Off – May 23

Anatomy of a Fall – May 24

Braveheart – May 29

Three Thousand Years of Longing – May 30

What’s new on Stan? Three Thousand Years of Longing. Image: Roadshow Entertainment

What should I watch on Stan?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Stan? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best sci-fi movies on Stan, the best TV shows on Stan, and the best documentaries you should watch on Stan. Head over to Stan to sign up.

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, but this month it’s treating its nerdier subscribers. Highlights include Top Gear Australia and the complete Buffy the Vampire Slayer collection.

What new TV shows and movies are out on Paramount+?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (season 1 – 7) – May 3

Halloween Ends – May 11

The X Files (seasons 1 – 11) – May 13

Top Gear Australia – May 17

Evil – May 24

What’s new on Paramount+? Halloween Ends. Image: Universal

What should I watch on Paramount+?

Here are our picks of the best sci-fi movies on Paramount+ and the best TV shows on Paramount+. Head over to Paramount+ to sign up.

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. It has the biggest horror-binging library out there, adding a few goodies this month, too.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

The Toxic Avenger – May 1

The Toxic Avenger Part II – May 1

The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie – May 1

TA4 – Citizen Toxic: The Toxi Avenger IV – May 1

Subject – May 1

Sound of Silence – May 1

Skeletons in the Closet – May 3

Mother, May I? – May 6

Beaten to Death – May 6

Mad Heidi – May 6

Mother’s Day (1980) – May 8

Landlocked – May 13

Holy Shit! – May 13

Combat Shock – May 15

Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever – May 17

Smoking Causes Coughing – May 20

Graduation Day (1981) – May 27

You Were Never Really Here – May 27

Stopmotion – May 31

Head over to Shudder to sign up.

What’s new on Pedestrian Television?

What’s new on Pedestrian Television? Our sister online streaming channel, Pedestrian Television is housed on 9Now with a focus on weird and wonderful movies and shows.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Pedestrian Television?

The Spectacular Spider-Man – LIVE and on 9Now

Internment – LIVE and on 9Now

Jackie Chan Adventures – LIVE and on 9Now

Murder House Flip – LIVE and on 9Now

Raven – LIVE and on 9Now

Rostered On – LIVE and on 9Now

Head over to 9Now to start watching.

This article will be constantly updated.

Image: Gizmodo Australia