Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in May

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?
This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, Shudder and Pedestrian Television. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, Shudder Pedestrian Television in Australia in May, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).
Table of contents
- What’s new on Netflix?
- What new movies are out on Netflix?
- What should I watch on Netflix?
- What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
- What’s new on Disney+?
- What’s new on Binge?
- What should I watch on Binge?
- What’s new on Stan?
- What’s new on Paramount+?
- What’s new on Shudder?
- What’s new on Pedestrian Television?
What’s new on Netflix?
What’s new on Netflix? Netflix is having a bit of a slower month on the fantasy, horror, and Sci-Fi front, but highlights you might be interested in include Barbie and Atlas.
What new shows are out on Netflix?
- A Man in Full – May 2
- T P BON – May 2
- The Atypical Family – May 5
- Bodkin – May 9
- Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 2) – May 10
- Blood of Zeus (Season 2) – May 10
- Toughest Forces on Earth – May 22
- Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf – May 23
- Tires – May 23
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – May 24
- My Oni Girl – May 24
What new movies are out on Netflix?
- Down The Rabbit Hole – May 1
- Justice League: Warworld – May 1
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match – May 1
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie – May 1
- Secrets of the Neanderthals – May 2
- Unfrosted – May 3
- Fall – May 7
- Barbie – May 8
- The Final: Attack on Wembley – May 8
- The Guardian of the Monarchs – May 9
- Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román – May 10
- Ashely Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal – May 15
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version) – May 16
- Smile – May 16
- Chaos Walking – May 17
- Power – May 17
- Golden Kamuy – May 19
- El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe – May 23
- Atlas – May 24
- Bionic – May 29
- Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult – May 29
- Five Nights at Freddy’s – May 31
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is home to some great originals, but it’s having a pretty quiet month as far as Gizmodo-adjacent content goes. Highlights this month include season two of Outer Range and Expend4bles.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Prime Video?
- Mannequin (1987) – May 1
- Of Mice and Men – May 1
- Mr Robot (seasons 1 – 4) – May 1
- Parks and Recreation (seasons 1 – 7) – May 1
- Clarkson’s Farm (season 3) – May 3
- Expend4bles – May 13
- Gamer – May 14
- Columbo (seasons 1 to 9) – May 15
- Outer Range (season 2) – May 16
- Edge of Tomorrow – May 19
- The Time Traveller’s Wife – May 21
- Blue Angles – May 23
- My Spy – May 28
- May December – May 30
- The Outlaws (season 3) – May 31
- Thanksgiving – May 31
What’s new on Disney+?
What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having another small month, so small in fact that we’ve merged the TV shows and movies lists. Highlights include Star Wars: Tales of the Empire and season 14 of Doctor Who.
What new TV shows and movies are out on Disney+?
- Shardlake – May 1
- Beneath the Planet of the Apes – May 3
- Conquest of the Planet of the Apes – May 3
- FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (season 3) – May 3
- How Not to Draw (seasons 1 – 2) – May 4
- Star Wars: Tales of the Empire – May 4
- Monsters at Work (season 2) – May 5
- Let It Be – May 8
- Doctor Who (season 14) – May 11
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97 – May 22
- The Beach Boys – May 24
- Jim Henson: Idea Man – May 31
What’s new on Binge?
What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a lot of it is nerdy, however, the streaming service is yet to announce its May highlights. April highlights can be found below.
What new TV shows are out on Binge?
- Taboo (season 1) – April 1
- Blackadder (seasons 1-4) – April 2
- American Horror Story: Delicate (season 12, part two) – April 4
- London Kills (season 2) – April 5
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – April 5
- Justice USA – April 5
- Yes, Prime Minister (season 1) – April 10
- The Sympathizer – April 15
What new movies are out on Binge?
- 10 Cloverfield Lane – April 3
- Blackberry – April 4
- Cujo – April 5
- The Adventures of Tintin – April 5
- Godland – April 6
- 21 Grams – April 6
- Pet Sematary (1989) – April 8
- Biosphere – April 11
- The Origin of Evil – April 12
- Ruby Gillman: Teenaged Kraken – April 13
- Ford vs Holden – April 24
- Dracula: The Last Voyage of the Demeter – April 25
- Past Lives – April 26
What’s new on Stan?
What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include The Tattooist of Auschwitz and Three Thousand Years of Longing.
What new TV shows and movies are out on Stan?
- White House Down – May 1
- The Salisbury Poisonings (season 1) – May 1
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz (season 1) – May 1
- Intruders (2016) – May 3
- Jobs – May 4
- Hidden Figures – May 5
- Darkland: The Return – May 8
- Failure to Launch – May 9
- History of the Occult – May 9
- Mrs. Doubtfire – May 11
- Predestination – May 12
- Murder on the Orient Express (2017) – May 18
- Dark Skies – May 22
- Face/Off – May 23
- Anatomy of a Fall – May 24
- Braveheart – May 29
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – May 30
What’s new on Paramount+?
What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, but this month it’s treating its nerdier subscribers. Highlights include Top Gear Australia and the complete Buffy the Vampire Slayer collection.
What new TV shows and movies are out on Paramount+?
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer (season 1 – 7) – May 3
- Halloween Ends – May 11
- The X Files (seasons 1 – 11) – May 13
- Top Gear Australia – May 17
- Evil – May 24
What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. It has the biggest horror-binging library out there, adding a few goodies this month, too.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?
- The Toxic Avenger – May 1
- The Toxic Avenger Part II – May 1
- The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie – May 1
- TA4 – Citizen Toxic: The Toxi Avenger IV – May 1
- Subject – May 1
- Sound of Silence – May 1
- Skeletons in the Closet – May 3
- Mother, May I? – May 6
- Beaten to Death – May 6
- Mad Heidi – May 6
- Mother’s Day (1980) – May 8
- Landlocked – May 13
- Holy Shit! – May 13
- Combat Shock – May 15
- Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever – May 17
- Smoking Causes Coughing – May 20
- Graduation Day (1981) – May 27
- You Were Never Really Here – May 27
- Stopmotion – May 31
What’s new on Pedestrian Television?
What’s new on Pedestrian Television? Our sister online streaming channel, Pedestrian Television is housed on 9Now with a focus on weird and wonderful movies and shows.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Pedestrian Television?
- The Spectacular Spider-Man – LIVE and on 9Now
- Internment – LIVE and on 9Now
- Jackie Chan Adventures – LIVE and on 9Now
- Murder House Flip – LIVE and on 9Now
- Raven – LIVE and on 9Now
- Rostered On – LIVE and on 9Now
That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder this month, check back in late May and we’ll tell you what’s coming in June. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers. Want to cut down on your spending? Here’s the easiest way to unsubscribe from every major streaming service.
This article will be constantly updated.
