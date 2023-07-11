5 TV Shows Worth Watching on Paramount+

Paramount+ is one of the newer streaming services on the scene. It pulls from a catalogue of legacy brands, movies and TV shows associated with the Paramount name, plus it has its share of killer originals as well.

If you’re wondering what makes Paramount+ worth signing up for we’ve gathered some of the best TV shows you can watch on the platform.

5 of the best TV shows on Paramount+

Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets is a supernatural survival story following a high school girls’ soccer team who become stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes. The story intercuts between the group as teenagers and their adult counterparts 25 years later as they are drawn back together and must face what they did to survive.

Yellowjackets has an incredible cast that includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis, and it is definitely a must-watch show on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Paramount+ is home to all things Star Trek, but one of the most popular new series out of the mega sci-fi franchise right now is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The show explores the decade prior to Star Trek: The Original Series, which sees popular characters like Christopher Pike and Spock captain the USS Enterprise to explore new worlds in a contemporary take on the classic series.

Dexter

Dexter was born out of an incredible idea: what if there was a nice-guy serial killer whose victims were known criminals? Eight seasons followed and we saw Dexter Morgan, a forensic analyst, struggle to keep his murderous tendencies a secret and evade the police team he was ingrained with.

While the last season left many feeling unsatisfied a sequel series titled Dexter: New Blood attempted to set things right.

Penny Dreadful

Penny Dreadful blends Victorian-era vibes with supernatural and, often quite gruesome, horror. Familiar names like Dorian Gray, Lucifer and Frankenstein pop up throughout the series as a Wild West showman and mysterious medium team up to take down a serial killer, only to find their target is not of the human variety.

Halo

Halo would be a familiar name for any Xbox gamers. The TV adaptation of the hit video game franchise made its way to screens in 2022 with Pablo Schrieber putting on Master Chief’s iconic helmet and leading a group of super soldiers to war with the mysterious alien Covenant. Even if you’ve never played a Halo game, the TV series makes for an epic sci-fi watch.

Season one is streaming now with a second on the way.

