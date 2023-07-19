DC Release Dates: All the TV Shows and Movies in the Works

Keeping track of the DC Comics TV shows and films currently in the works is getting a bit confusing.

Never fear, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your definitive list of every DC film and TV show currently being made, confirmed to be still in the works at the time of writing. Release dates are, of course, subject to change, so be prepared for that.

Every DC Comics movie in the works

We’ll start with upcoming DC films in order of release date, followed by TV shows, including those ongoing and in the works.

Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle? Look, I didn’t know they were even doing a Blue Beetle movie until I started researching this article, but what you need to know is that he’s one of DC’s lesser-known heroes with powers like flight, enhanced strength and weapon production, kind of like Iron Man’s nanotech suit (if you do know of him outside of the DC comics, it’s probably from Injustice 2). Blue Beetle will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto and it’ll be set in the DCEU. It’s also expected that Susan Sarandon will play the villain. Blue Beetle is slated to open in theatres on August 17, 2023.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

The sequel to Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa as the king of Atlantis, the story of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom hasn’t been teased out all that much. Supposedly Aquaman will wear a blue suit and Black Manta will return, but that’s as much as we know, really. It’ll be set in the DCEU and will be directed by James Wan. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is coming on December 25, 2023.

Joker: Folie à Deux

The sequel to Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux is set to star Lady Gaga, with Todd Philips returning to direct. A release date for Joker: Folie à Deux is currently expected for October 4, 2024.

Constantine 2

A sequel to the 2005 film Constantine, starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role of the fan-favourite DC magician, has been announced. This means that JJ Abrams’ Constantine series is in limbo.

Superman: Legacy

While Henry Cavill will not be returning to the role, the next Superman movie has been confirmed as a movie about a younger Superman, written by James Gunn, and starring David Corenswet as the hero. It’s expected to release on July 11, 2025.

The Brave and the Bold

Based on the acclaimed Grant Morrison comic run, this will explore the story of Batman’s son, Damien Wayne, and will feature “other members of the extended Bat-family,” according to Gunn. A release date hasn’t been specified, and it’ll follow a different Batman to Matt Reeve’s Batman (the one in ‘The Batman‘). It’s confusing, right?

The Batman 2

Hot off the success of Matt Reeves’ long-awaited The Batman, everyone involved made it clear that wasn’t a one-and-done. Robert Pattinson’s Batman will be back. Will he face off with the Joker? It’s possible but not definitive. You’d imagine the Penguin and Catwoman could be back too. We don’t know much yet about this one, but we do know it won’t be arriving until 2025.

The Authority

The Wildstorm superhero characters will make their big-screen debut in a film co-written by Gunn. A release date hasn’t been announced.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Based on Tom King’s comics run, this movie will explore how Supergirl is different from Superman. It’s not yet certain if Sasha Calle, who plays Supergirl in The Flash, will reprise the role here. A release date hasn’t been announced.

Swamp Thing

The character’s “dark origins” will be the focus of this one. DC does horror! Rumoured but not yet confirmed to be directing, James Mangold (Indiana Jones 5) told Collider that he’s slated to write the script. A release date hasn’t been put forward.

Every upcoming DC TV show

Below you’ll find some upcoming TV shows, with an idea of when you can expect them.

Lanterns

As pointed out by CBR, the Green Lantern HBO Max TV series is on its way, with consultant producer Lamong Magee saying he’s just finished up another DC show for HBO Max. The Green Lantern TV series features producer Greg Berlanti (of the Arrowverse), who also co-wrote the 2011 Green Lantern movie (you know, the bad one). James Gunn has also stressed how important the series is to DC. Seth Grahame-Smith is set to be the showrunner and the show is expected to debut in 2024.

The Batman: Arkham spinoff and Penguin spinoff

Loved The Batman? Well, there are two spinoffs in the works. Though the Gotham PD show has evolved into a story about Arkham Asylum inmates, another spinoff has been confirmed, focusing on The Penguin. HBO Max has ordered a series of The Penguin spinoff starring Colin Farrell’s Penguin, with Matt Reeves producing the project. The Penguin is the working title, without a release date set.

Creature Commandos

A seven-episode animated series written by James Gunn himself. It stars Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Game of Thrones) as the Bride, who’s the lead character, and Marvel veteran Frank Grillo as Rick Flagg Sr.—father of Rick Flagg, played by Joel Kinnaman in The Suicide Squad. The rest of the cast includes David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as G.I. Robot, Zoe Chao (The Afterparty) as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk (Star Wars: Rogue One) as Dr. Phosphorus, Maria Bakalova (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as new character Princess Ilana Rostovic, and Peacemaker’s Steve Agee and Sean Gunn returning as John Economos and Weasel, respectively. A release date hasn’t been announced.

Waller

Viola Davis will reprise her Suicide Squad character; the story will bring back characters from the Peacemaker show and tell a story with events set between Peacemaker seasons one and two. A release date hasn’t been announced.

Paradise Lost

How did Wonder Woman’s world, Themyscira, come to be? Find out in this Game of Thrones-ish tale set before her birth. A release date hasn’t been announced.

Booster Gold

The “loser from the future” superhero, who has come back in time to use high tech from the future to appear as a hero, is getting his own series. A release date hasn’t been announced.

Ongoing TV shows

The following TV shows aren’t new, but they’re ongoing, meaning they’ve either got consistent episodes coming out at the time of writing or they have a new season confirmed to be in production.

