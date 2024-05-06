How to Watch Apple’s Big iPad Event

May’s already stacking up to be an intense month for big tech companies, and guess who’s starting us off with a bang? Apple is planning something big at its upcoming Let Loose event on May 7. But what could they possibly be showing off? It’s iPads, duh. What do you think that hand spinning the Apple Pencil signifies? It will be centered around new iPad Pros, iPad Airs, and tablet accessories. Perhaps we’ll also see the first glimpse of Apple’s first AI-focused product, even if the new iPad has a far more beautiful screen.

Apple will stream the event from its official YouTube page as well as its event website. The stream is set to start at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, so sorry to all those West Coast folks. You’ll need to wake up bright and early to catch everything live. But see that hand spinning that pen? You’re probably already catching a hint of what the hell is going on during Apple’s big May event. Just in case you haven’t heard the rumors, it’s all going to be about tablets.

Apple Event – May 7

We’ll be here for all the latest from Apple’s event, but if you’re jonesing for a few more details about what’s in store, check out our page for everything we know about the upcoming OLED iPad. Based on past reports and the company’s usual modus operandi, Apple is likely to get the ball rolling straight away with talk of its new iPad Pros with OLED screens and a larger, better-looking iPad Air. These tablets may also be the first devices to support an M4 chip if Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman proves correct, so Apple would likely spend a chunk of time talking about the AI capabilities of these new CPUs, particularly the speeds of the NPU.

After that, Apple will probably a few more details about the accessories for the new iPad, which will likely include a new Apple Pencil with enhanced haptic feedback and a new Magic Keyboard that sports a sturdier, aluminum frame.

