In Massive Pro-environment Move, Multimillionaire Pledges to Use Private Jet Slightly Less

Right now, it’s 91 degrees here in New York City. Today’s high is supposed to be 92, and temperatures are going to stay largely in the high 80s to low 90s through at least next Friday. It is, in short, way too damn hot. But don’t worry, there’s a solution on the horizon: One rich guy has promised not to use his private jet quite as much.

You read that right. Stephen Prince, one of the leaders of the progressive-ish group Patriotic Millionaires, has pledged to cut back on private jet usage. What’s more, he’s selling his Cessna 650 Citation III and replacing it with a smaller, more fuel-efficient model. I can already feel the temperature dropping.

CNN spoke to Prince, about what appears to be a sort of come-to-Jesus moment for the frequent flyer. He told the outlet:

“I was gobsmacked by the fact that by being so in love with private air travel, I was willing to ignore what a horrible travesty I was perpetrating on the environment and on future generations,” he tells CNN. “I’ve got to change. I just can’t continue to do this.” … “It’s just absolutely the best way to travel. But I’m going to give it up. I’m just going back to flying commercially, as much as I despise the process after having flown privately for the last six or seven years,” he says. “TSA, long lines, cancelled flights, lost luggage – I despise all the things that go along with it. And when you fly first class, it’s not cheap, either. But I made my decision back in March this year. And I’m sticking with it, I’m selling it, I’m going to aggressively get rid of it.”

What a sacrifice. Having to go back to flying first class, like some kind of prole. But, it’s a noble sacrifice Prince is willing to make, all for the sake of the environment. Well, mostly:

“I have a friend who’s going to let me lease his smaller aircraft,” he says, “It’s a twin turbo, which burns about a fourth of the amount of fuel of the Cessna – and I’m only going to use it two or three times a year to go out to a pheasant hunting preserve in the northwest corner of Nebraska.”

Nothing says “environmentalism” like only using your private jet when you want to go kill birds. Truly, Stephen Prince is the hero this moment needs.