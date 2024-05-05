Somehow, Knuckles Is Now the Most-Watched Original Series on Paramount+

The Sonic the Hedgehog Cinematic Universe is knocking out the competition on Paramount+ as limited series Knuckles sets a streaming record for the platform.

Deadline reports that Sonic the Hedgehog film spin-off series starring Idris Elba (as the voice of Knuckles) and Adam Pally (reprising his role of Wade from the Sonic films)reached four million hours streamed over its premiere weekend. According to the numbers released to Deadline, it’s also “Paramount+’s most watched kids and family title ever.”

“The Sonic the Hedgehog fans came out in full-force,” Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+, told the trade. “We’re so thrilled with the record-breaking performance of Knuckles and the incredible lift the whole Sonic universe has experienced following Knuckles‘ premiere.”

Excitement for the Sonic Universe has been reflected not only in the limited series but its impact on the other live-action movies, which star Ben Schwartz as Sonic as well as Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey. Viewership of the live-action Sonic films saw an increase. “Viewership soared 278% globally over the previous daily average,” Deadline shared.

Knuckles is now streaming on Paramount+ alongside the live-action Sonic films. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.

