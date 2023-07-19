NHTSA Opens Yet Another Special Investigation Into Tesla Over Fatal Autopilot Crashes

Tesla will be facing another investigation into a fatal crash involving its so-called self-driving technology, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced this week.

The investigation revolved around the fatal California crash of a 2018 Tesla Model 3 which may have had one of Tesla’s advanced driver assistance systems engaged. NHTSA already has dozens of such investigations open, spanning more than 20 fatalities since 2016, Reuters reports:

This is the first new special crash investigation open since March. In that case, the NHTSA said it was opening a new special investigation into a February fatal crash in California involving a Tesla Model S, in which an advanced driver assistance system was suspected of having been used. The agency is investigating the crash of a 2014 model year Tesla involving a fire truck in Contra Costa County, California. The fire department said a Tesla struck one of its fire trucks and the Tesla driver was pronounced dead at the scene.﻿

Last week, the federal organization asked for updated responses from the electric automaker following an update to its Autopilot system. NHTSA also re-opened an investigation into concerns over unintended acceleration last week after a hobbyist in Minnesota filed a petition with the feds after tearing down Tesla’s inverter, according to Green Car.

NHTSA isn’t the only organization looking into Tesla. The Department of Justice demanded documents pertaining to Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Beta earlier this year. The California DMV accused Tesla of false advertising last year and is currently investigating the automaker’s level 2 ADAS programs.

In the meantime, CEO Elon Musk is still promising, as recently as last week, that level 5 self-driving cars will be available from Tesla by the end of the year, despite making the same public promises for the last decade.