MORNING SPOILERS: Is Margot Robbie About to Star in Olivia Wilde’s New Film

Bring Her Back

Deadline reports Sally Hawkins is attached to star in Bring Her Back, a new horror film at A24 from Talk to Me directors, Danny and Michael Philippou. Details on the plot, however, are currently under wraps.

Avengelyne

Deadline also has word Margot Robbie “is eyeing to star as the title character” of the upcoming Avengelyne movie from director Olivia Wilde.

Round the Decay

Deadline additionally reports Melody Kay, Phil Druan, Victoria Mirrer, Damian Maffei, Sarah Nicklin, Sienna Huber-Ross and Rodger Clarke will star in Round the Decay, a “creature feature comedy” from director Adam Newman and Dreamscape Productions. The story is said to concern two “prominent locals (Nicklin, Ward) [who] take in lost hiker, (Alexis Saroyan) Kenzie, newcomer Roz (Sienna Hubert-Ross) and mysterious outsider Munroe (Maffei) [only to] find themselves caught between the leaders of the town’s factions (Jamie Dufault, Kay, Duran) entangled in an ancient sinister plot dating back to its founder (Clarke) that threatens the survival of the town and their lives.”

Captain America: Brave New World

Freshly-leaked Captain America: Brave New World marking art includes new looks at Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and Danny Ramirez’s Falcon/

New look at Captain America and Falcon in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD.’ pic.twitter.com/jDzdLaAH7L — FandomWire (@FandomWire) April 30, 2024

Fear Street ‘88: Prom Queen

Production has officially begun on Fear Street ‘88: Prom Queen.

FEAR STREET: PROM QUEEN IS NOW IN PRODUCTION 🩸 Welcome to Shadyside High. We’re gonna have a killer time. pic.twitter.com/jDl0zRa2CH — Netflix (@netflix) April 30, 2024

Trap

A tie-in website to M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap now allows you stream an original song from the film performed by Saleka as the fictional pop star, Lady Raven.

The Strangers: Chapter 1

Bloody-Disgusting also has new character posters of Man in the Mask and Dollface as they appears in The Strangers: Chapter 1.

Two new character posters for The Strangers: Chapter 1 have been released so far this week. pic.twitter.com/mmHoinn6hG — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) April 30, 2024

Superman & Lois

A new Instagram post from Bitsie Tulloch confirms filming has officially wrapped on the final season of Superman & Lois.

How lucky am I, to have been able to inhabit this woman’s bones, and brain, and heart, for the last 6 years, 4 of which were on #supermanandlois. Lois Lane has been an icon for as long as Superman has because of her fierceness, her work ethic, her determination, her playfulness, her commitment to finding the truth no matter the cost. Thank you to our creator Todd Helbing, co-showrunner Brent Fletcher, all of our writers and producers and post-production team, our incredible VFX department. Thank you @gberlanti and Sarah Schechter @50shadesofgabay and everyone else at Berlanti Productions, everyone at DC Comics, @cdflix @baptv10, Lisa Lewis and everyone else at @warnerbrostv , Mark Pedowitz and @thecw, and to our phenomenal casting director @davidrapaport for telling everyone “This is your Lois” and to @jessicaqueller and @rrtvwriter for seeing and believing it. Thank you @iansamoildirector and everyone else in the production office. And to our on-set crew: #SupermanAndLois was a big, beautiful, epic show and it wouldn’t have happened without each and every one of you. Thank you thank you thank you. I already miss you all so much. Thank you to our wonderfully amazing cast – but mostly to @tylerhoechlin. My Superman. I am so grateful for your talent, your work ethic, and your commitment to making me laugh. I wish the best of luck to @jamesgunn and the rest of his cast and crew, and especially to @rachelbrosnahan – I’m sure you will be a wonderful Lois and I can’t wait to see what you do with the role. Have so much fun – I know I did. I’ll be grateful til the day I die that I had these few years to wake up every day and be Lois. Lane.

Star Wars: The Acolyte

The Neimodians return in a new image from Star Wars: The Acolyte.

First look at Neimoidians in ‘STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE’ pic.twitter.com/j9OR8jYs7c — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 28, 2024

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Netflix has released a full trailer for its Camp Cretaceous sequel series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory | Official Trailer | Netflix Jurassic World: Chaos Theory | Official Trailer | Netflix

X-Men ‘97

Jean, Cyclops and Cable fight back against the Prime Sentinels in a clip from today’s new episode of X-Men ‘97.

Don’t screw with the Summers.



Dive right into Marvel Animation’s all-new #XMen97. New episode streaming tomorrow only on @DisneyPlus.

pic.twitter.com/Tqj8PAbNg5 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 30, 2024

Chucky

Finally, Jake visits the spirit realm in a clip from tonight’s new episode of Chucky.

SNEAK PEEK: Jake Goes To The Other Side | Chucky (S3 E8) | SYFY & USA Network SNEAK PEEK: Jake Goes To The Other Side | Chucky (S3 E8) | SYFY & USA Network

