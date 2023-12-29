Toho Wants to Take Its Time Making Its Next Godzilla Movie

Christina Chong teases an epic return to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Robert Rodriguez could be bringing The Faculty back to life. Plus, get a look at Evil’s return and a glimpse of What If’s 1602-inspired episode. Spoilers, assemble!

Godzilla

During a recent interview with GQ Japan (via Comic Book), producer Minami Ichikawa stated he doesn’t “feel the need to rush” the next Godzilla movie.

I don’t feel the need to rush the next live-action film. Good films are all about quality. We want great ideas, an excellent script, a talented director, and the right cast to work on it carefully.

Civil War

Variety reports Alex Garland’s Civil War runs 109 minutes long.

The Faculty

According to entertainment insider Daniel Richtman’s Patreon page (via JoBlo), Robert Rodriguez is now producing a remake of his 1998 sci-fi/horror movie, The Faculty.

Star Wars

Appearing as a guest on the Smartless podcast (via Comic Book), Adam Driver definitively stated he has no plans to return as Kylo Ren in any future Star Wars projects.

They’re doing stuff, but not with me. I’m not doing it anymore.

Interview With the Vampire

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Jacob Anderson stated the “challenging” second season of Interview With the Vampire deals with “the idea of memory” as “a monster.”

The theme of season 2 is this idea of memory is a monster, and how memory and guilt can follow you around. When we meet Claudia and Louis in season 2, they’re dealing with the psychological and literal repercussions of what they did together. With Louis, you definitely get a sense there was some hesitance on his part — he didn’t really go through with it, he pulled back from the decision at the last minute, because he is very in love with this fellow monster. That creates tension between the two of them, Louis and Claudia, that they weren’t exactly on the same page, so for those two to be together now in an unfamiliar territory creates a lot of drama. There are things that I can’t talk about in this season that were really challenging and really shocking to me, and I’ve learned a lot of things about Louis and myself. Another big theme in the show is that of endurance and resilience, and because of what Louis is experiencing this season, I’ve definitely learned that my own mind is more resilient than I thought it was. It’s more robust. I can withstand more madness than I thought I could. It’s been really fulfilling and challenging and fun.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Christina Chong promised the third season premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be “epic” in an Instagram story captured by Screen Rant.

Episode 301 of ST: Strange New Worlds if going to be EPIC.

Evil

TV Line has four new photos from the fourth season of Evil, which the outlet now states will premiere in “early 2024″ on Paramount+.

Yellowjackets

During a recent Q&A for SAG-AFTRA nomination committee members, co-showrunner Ashley Lyle confirmed writing has recommenced on the third season of Yellowjackets.

We’re deep in the writing. [Once the strike ended in September] everybody came back so incredibly enthusiastic, raring to go and creatively invigorated. We’re having so much fun and are very excited about it.

What If…?

Finally, the next episode of What If…? asks, “what if the Avengers formed in 1602 instead of 2012?”

Marvel Studios’ WHAT IF…? Season 2 — EPISODE 8 TRAILER | Disney+

