Please Don’t Make These 7 Nasty ChatGPT-Generated Vegan Recipes

If the artificial intelligence hypebeasts are to be believed, ChatGPT-styled large language models are on the cusp of radically altering the global workforce, gutting entire industries, and, quite possibly, eliminating life on Earth as we know it. Just don’t ask it to prepare you a basic meal or a palatable cocktail.

Chefs and taste testers at World Of Vegan learned this lesson the hard way after testing more than 100 different spring recipes, date night dishes, and dessert ideas created by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The results were “hilariously pitiful,” one chef said. Out of the dozens of recipes churned out, only one dish, cauliflower tacos, were deemed “successful” by World of Vegan’s team of chefs.

Many of the other failed dishes sound fine at first glance, but after a quick analysis, the chefs found numerous examples of situations where ingredients clashed or where cooked dishes wound up a soggy, nasty mess. A simple spring veggie wrap generated by ChatGPT, for example, ended up looking more like last night’s dinner after a brutal hangover. Oven-baked chocolate cupcakes, meanwhile, somehow looked wound up looking like a deep crater caused an errant bombing run.

The sudden rise of advanced large language models to the mainstream in recent years has revealed how, in many areas, AI and software are outpacing robotics. Ironically, that doesn’t seem to be the case in food service. Rudimentary robots can already flip burgers and help assemble more complicated meals in the physical world while ChatGPT fails to put together beginner-level dishes.

“I imagine specially-programmed robots can cook up chef-created, Michelin Star-worthy meals, no problem,” World of Vegan Founder & CEO Michelle Cehn told Gizmodo. “However, when it comes to generating sensible — let alone innovative and delectable — recipes, the technology proved to be too immature in its development to consistently achieve our desired results.”

Chatbots aren’t entirely useless when it comes to food. The model can, in a pinch, help brainstorm a dish if you give it a handful of ingredients you happen to have on hand since the model is essentially predicting the most likely combinations of those individual elements. On the other hand, AI’s tendency to simply make shit up seemingly out of whole cloth could leave hungry users sorely disappointed. Oh, and don’t expect it to properly fill out your grocery list either.

“It may be ok, and even entertaining, to use ChatGPT to help whip up a recipe,” World of Vegan Blog assistant and taste tester Erin Wysocars said. “[But] be warned that it may still flop and those ingredients you wanted to save may turn into garbage anyway. May your stomach rumble and empty fridge serve as the lesson here!”

“For recipes, ChatGPT is a tool, but should not be the tool for finding human-generated and tested recipes,” Wysocars added.

Keep reading to see some of ChatGPT’s terrible concoctions. Recipes for each dish are included, should you dare tempt fate.

Overnight Soaked Beans

Photo: World of Vegan

Ingredients:

1 cup pinto beans, soaked overnight and cooked

1 white onion, finely chopped

1 cup rice

2 tomatoes, diced

2 cups Spring Mix Lettuce, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the chopped white onion and minced garlic. Sauté until the onions become translucent and the garlic becomes fragrant.

Add the diced tomatoes to the skillet and cook for a few minutes until they start to soften.

Stir in the cooked pinto beans, cumin powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Mix well to combine the flavours.

In a separate pot, cook the rice according to the package instructions.

Once the rice is cooked, add it to the skillet with the bean mixture. Stir gently to incorporate the ingredients.

Lastly, add the chopped Spring Mix Lettuce to the skillet. Cook for a few minutes until the lettuce wilts and blends with the other ingredients.

Chocolate Cupcakes

Photo: World of Vegan

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup unsweetened almond milk (or any plant-based milk)

⅓ cup vegetable oil

4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons black food colouring (optional, for a spooky appearance)

Vegan gummy worms

1 tablespoon crushed black licorice

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 175°C. Line a cupcake tin with paper liners. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt until well combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the almond milk, vegetable oil, apple cider vinegar, and vanilla extract until well blended. Slowly pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix; a few lumps are ok. Spoon the batter into the prepared cupcake tin, filling each liner about two-thirds full. Add in vegan gummy worms and crushed black licorice. Bake in the preheated oven for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of a cupcake comes out clean. Remove the cupcakes from the oven and let them cool in the tin for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. Once the cupcakes have cooled, you can serve them to your guests.

Minestrone Soup

Photo: World of Vegan

Ingredients:

1 cup macaroni pasta

1 can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 zucchini, diced

1 cup baby tomatoes, halved

1 onion, chopped

6 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups vegetable broth

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 teaspoons dried oregano

4 teaspoons dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cook the macaroni pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside. In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic. Sauté until the onion becomes translucent and the garlic becomes fragrant. Add the diced zucchini and halved baby tomatoes to the pot. Cook for a few minutes until they start to soften. Stir in the kidney beans, dried oregano, dried thyme, salt, and pepper. Mix well to combine the flavours. Pour the vegetable broth into the pot and bring the soup to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes to allow the flavours to meld together. Add the cooked macaroni pasta to the pot and stir gently to incorporate it into the soup. Continue simmering the soup for another 5 minutes until all the ingredients are heated through. Remove the pot from heat and let the soup cool slightly before serving.

Spring Pea and Asparagus Risotto

Photo: World of Vegan

Ingredients:

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup Arborio rice

4 cups vegetable broth

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

2 tablespoons vegan butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the Arborio rice and stir to coat it in the onion mixture. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the rice becomes slightly translucent. Add the white wine and stir until the liquid has been absorbed. Then add 1 cup of vegetable broth and stir until the liquid has been absorbed. Repeat this process with the remaining 3 cups of broth, one cup at a time. While the risotto is cooking, blanch the asparagus and peas in boiling water for 2-3 minutes, then drain and set aside. Once the last cup of broth has been absorbed, add the blanched asparagus and peas to the risotto and stir to combine. Add the nutritional yeast, vegan butter, salt, and pepper to the risotto and stir until the vegan butter has melted and everything is well combined. Serve the risotto in bowls, garnished with chopped fresh parsley.

Scalloped Potatoes

Photo: World of Vegan

Ingredients:

3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons vegan butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups unsweetened plain almond milk

1/2 cup nutritional yeast

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 190°C. Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large skillet, melt the vegan butter over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes, until softened. Add the flour to the skillet and stir to combine. Cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, until the mixture turns golden brown. Gradually whisk in the almond milk, nutritional yeast, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, thyme, salt, and black pepper. Cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens. Arrange half of the sliced potatoes in the prepared baking dish. Pour half of the sauce over the potatoes, spreading it evenly. Repeat with the remaining potatoes and sauce. Cover the baking dish with foil and bake for 45-50 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and crispy. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve hot.

Spring Veggie Wrap

Photo: World of Vegan

Ingredients:

4 large whole grain tortillas

1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 avocado, peeled and sliced

1/2 cup sliced cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup sliced cucumber

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup vegan mayo

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix together the vegan mayo, dijon mustard, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper to make the dressing. In a large bowl, combine the drained and rinsed chickpeas, sliced cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber, shredded carrots, and chopped parsley. Pour the dressing over the veggies and stir until everything is well coated. Warm the tortillas in the microwave or on a heated pan for a few seconds to make them more pliable. Divide the chickpea and veggie mixture evenly among the tortillas. Add a few slices of avocado on top. Roll up the tortillas tightly, tucking in the sides as you go. Slice each wrap in half and serve.

Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

Photo: World of Vegan

Ingredients:

4 cups sliced rhubarb

2 cups sliced strawberries

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup almond flour

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions: