The Wonka Trailer Is Here and the World Is Not Ready

You just thought today was going to be a normal day. You had no idea Warner Bros. was going to drop the trailer for Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet, and that life was about to be split into “Before” and “After” it. Because what follows is total and utter lunacy… and we’re here for it.

Scheduled for release December 15, Wonka tells the story of how a candy-loving young man became the world’s most famous chocolate maker. So, yes, it’s both a prequel to the Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as well as its famous film adaptation, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Chalamet is the title role along with a stunning supporting cast. Oh and it’s a musical, though we only a taste of that here. Oh and it’s directed by the man who made Paddington, Paul King (who we hope didn’t fumble the bag by doing this and not Paddington 3).

Like we said, the world is about to change. Here you go.

WONKA | Official Trailer

Seriously like, what in the hell right? That looks both incredibly weird but also oddly endearing? The heart, the humor, the sets. And yes, that is 100% Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa. Shit, as they say, is crazy.

Beyond that, the film features Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Davis, Sally Hawkins, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Lucas, just to name a few.

Can Wonka be a hit? Or is it destined to be a campy cult classic? All will be answered this holiday season when Wonka hits theaters on December 15.

