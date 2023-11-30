Wonka’s First Reactions Call It Wacky and Whimsical

Wonka—the musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel—has screened for critics, and the reactions are mixed… but mostly good.

Directed by Paul King (Paddington) and starring Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka, Warner Bros.’ Wonka sets out to deepen the origin of the eccentric candy factory owner from Roald Dahl’s classic 1964 novel—and previously played by Gene Wilder in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. (Also, there was that other version in 2005.) Wonka’s story follows the wacky inventor’s journey, chronicling what it took to get him to the top of the candy-making world. The movie also features Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa and Sally Hawkins as Wonka’s mother, as well as Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, and more in the ensemble.

Here’s what the social media reactions are saying about the film—which releases December 15—starting with io9’s own Germain Lussier.

Timothée Chalamet is reason alone to see #WonkaMovie. He’s infinitely charming & a blast to watch. The movie around him isn’t as good but it’s enjoyable. The story & tone fight against each other leaving it a bit muddled. And yet it’s filled with joy & the songs are delightful. pic.twitter.com/s1zlqtzIgv — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 28, 2023

#WonkaMovie really wants to be Paddington, but it doesn’t quite meet that caliber. But Timothée Chalamet is charming & a wonderful #Wonka, but the story was a bit underwhelming bc many of the characters weren’t memorable aside from Grant. Colman was given little time. Fun tho. pic.twitter.com/tx0Sb41aVU — Laura ลอร’า 劳拉 🍥 (@lsirikul) November 28, 2023

I surprisingly, mostly, enjoyed WONKA. Timothée Chalamet is a really gifted comedic actor, smartly leveraging his star persona for laughs. The staging is good and there’s lots of heart and whimsy. I did not however like the barrage of fat jokes. Poor form in a delightful film. pic.twitter.com/rtqrATudfc — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) November 28, 2023

#Wonka cements Timothee Chalamet as one of the greatest up and coming actors. He’s magnetic, delightful & beautifully walks the line between naivete & cleverness. The film is filled with charm, joy & hope. It’s a perfect holiday film. It definitely has the rewatchability factor😍 pic.twitter.com/lldKjVOphm — Rosa Parra (@rosasreviews) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is a super charming delight powered by an exceptional & pitch-perfect performance from Timothée Chalamet. It can get quite silly and there’s a few plot points that are a tad on the thin side, but that couldn’t stop such an impossibly sweet film with a hefty & very… pic.twitter.com/1SLMmRPSGY — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is the family event of the Holiday season. A charming, delightful, whimsical tale of dreamers & the system that restricts them. King WONDERFULLY channels Dahl’s cheeky disdain for the elite that enhances the enigma of Wonka while standing confidently on its own. A winner! pic.twitter.com/EeQ1XMIOAq — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) November 28, 2023

#Wonka/ #WonkaMovie is a winning confection, filled with perfect amounts of charm, whimsy & poignancy, powered by pure imagination & bright, nimble musical numbers. Timothée Chalamet is a charisma factory. His full committal is intoxicating. Hugh Grant in exceptional IDGAF mode. pic.twitter.com/vjKJqqY6ll — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 28, 2023

While Paul King’s #Wonka doesn’t quite reach the charming and beguiling heights of the Paddington movies, it is still a delightfully sweet treat. Timothée Chalamet’s titular dandy is endearing and fun while Hugh Grant’s Oompa-Loompa steals every scene he is in. #WonkaMovie pic.twitter.com/SRMSFcJ0Gy — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is visually delightful. Shout out to Nathan Crowley, his world building is fantastical in every way. pic.twitter.com/JESCGvC4zS — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is a delight! Loved watching the story of young Willy Wonka unfold. Timothee Chalamet brought the perfect amount of charm, naivete, & wonder. Huge Grant steals every scene he’s in. Keegan Michael-Key was under-utilized. Don’t go into this movie w/o buying chocolate! pic.twitter.com/6zxgxbXBQ0 — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is harmless. It has winning elements in a fairly unremarkable attempt to replicate Dahl’s spirit, and while it was always going to have nostalgia plays by default, I wish they weren’t used as a shortcut for key emotional beats. pic.twitter.com/ETrXUXe3co — Aaron Neuwirth (@AaronsPS4) November 28, 2023

#Wonka quickly transcends from a bland musical to a Cats-level hot mess. Charming would be the word for it if it didn’t hit grating far too often. Timothee Chalamet is doing the lord’s work by being the only one who understands the assignment. #WonkaMovie pic.twitter.com/MJZdjfhywi — EJ Moreno (@EJKhryst) November 28, 2023

#Wonka was fine. Solid choreography and production design, Timothee did a fine job. Wish it teased how this Wonka will turn into the nigh-unhinged, scary Wonka of the original. Fat jokes were inexcusable. Hoped to go one awards season without a fat suit, but I guess not. pic.twitter.com/kqg6h5PMhn — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) November 28, 2023

Wonka is out in theaters on December 15.