Wonka’s First Reactions Call It Wacky and Whimsical

Wonka—the musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel—has screened for critics, and the reactions are mixed… but mostly good.
Directed by Paul King (Paddington) and starring Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka, Warner Bros.’ Wonka sets out to deepen the origin of the eccentric candy factory owner from Roald Dahl’s classic 1964 novel—and previously played by Gene Wilder in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. (Also, there was that other version in 2005.) Wonka’s story follows the wacky inventor’s journey, chronicling what it took to get him to the top of the candy-making world. The movie also features Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa and Sally Hawkins as Wonka’s mother, as well as Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, and more in the ensemble.
Here’s what the social media reactions are saying about the film—which releases December 15—starting with io9’s own Germain Lussier.
Wonka is out in theaters on December 15.