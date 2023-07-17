Updates From Doctor Who, Venture Bros, and More

Set pictures from Disney’s live-action Snow White give us a glimpse of the titular heroine. Spider-Man: Freshman Year reveals part of its production team. Plus, what’s coming on Foundation and What We Do In the Shadows. Spoilers, away!

Snow White

The first set photos from Disney’s live-action Snow White have surfaced online.

The Venture Bros: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

The Guild of Calamitous Intent assembles in a new clip from The Venture Bros: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart Exclusive Clip (2023) Doc Hammer

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

According to a new press release, the Japanese digital animation studio Polygon Pictures will produce Freshman Year, the latest Spider-Man animated series at Disney+.

Star Wars: The Acolyte

Appearing as a guest on the Dagobah Dispatch podcast (via Comic Book), showrunner Leslye Headland promised The Acolyte will include “more Jedi than you’ve seen in any other Star Wars content.”

I would say that The Acolyte stands out because it is the earliest in the Star Wars timeline than we have ever been in live-action. We are towards the end of the High Republic, leading into the prequels, George [Lucas]’s prequels. So we are looking at a time period where the Jedi are at the height of their power, we’re looking at a time period where there is peace throughout the galaxy, and it was very challenging and interesting to make a Star Wars with no war in it. Though, the question became, ‘Well, what should the show be about if it’s not going to be about galactic conflict?’ And I think that what makes this show different and interesting is that it’s from the perspective of the bad guys or the villains of Star Wars. These are people who are using the Force in their own way, dipping into the darker side of the Force, and are doing it without being sanctioned by the larger institution, which in this case is the Jedi. And I think that Star Wars is always about some version of the underdog vs. the institution. And I just thought it was very interesting to do a show about the bad guys and to set that during that time period made the most sense. So I think that’s what sets it apart. It’s kind of almost flipped. We have more Jedi than you’ve seen in any other of the Star Wars content. But at the same time, I think you see more morally ambiguous characters than you’ve seen in other Star Wars content. And I think I can say this pretty confidently: I don’t think you’re going to see action in other shows the way that you see it used and utilized in our show.

Doctor Who

Filming has officially wrapped on the fourteenth season of Doctor Who, according to Russell T. Davies on Instagram.

That’s a wrap! ❤️❤️➕🟦 @bbcdoctorwho

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Comic Book additionally reports filming has wrapped on the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

What We Do in the Shadows

Guillermo is injured in the synopsis for “Urgent Care,” the August 10 episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

When Guillermo is injured, Nadja takes him to Urgent Care. Colin has trouble feeding. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

Nancy Drew

Meanwhile, Carson and Ryan lend Nancy Drew a hand in the synopsis for “The Battle of Lives Foregone,” her August 2 episode on The CW.

FAMILY – Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Lauriel Harte Marger & Hayley Munoz (#410). Original airdate 8/2/2023.

Foundation

The Vault opens in the synopsis for “A Glimpse of Darkness,” this week’s episode of Foundation.

Gaal has a disturbing vision. Day’s bond with Queen Sareth grows stronger. The Vault opens and reveals a cryptic message.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Finally, Viz Media has released the opening titles of its new series, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.