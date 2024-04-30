Make Like Anakin and Fall in Love With This Queen Amidala Doll

If you had to make a list of visuals Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace is best known for, Queen Amidala’s costumes would be right near the top. Darth Maul is certainly striking, the cities of Theed and Otoh Gunga are stunning, and those Naboo Starfighters are awesome, but Amidala’s dresses are more than just beautiful, they convey a power and authority that’s crucial to the character.

So, for the 25th anniversary of George Lucas’ first Star Wars prequel, Lucasfilm is releasing a Queen Amidala limited edition doll with that on full display. Seemingly crafted with the same care and precision of the on-set costumes, the 11-inch piece is a limited edition of 3,100 and costs $US130. You can display it in the package or if you take it out, it’s fully posable.

io9 is excited to give you an exclusive first look at the limited edition Queen Amidala doll, which will be up for preorder at DisneyStore.com at 11 a.m. ET on May 4.

Queen Amidala limited edition doll

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Queen Amidala limited edition doll – close up

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Here’s a close-up of the embroidering, which is very detailed for a piece like this.

Queen Amidala limited edition doll – back view

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Here’s the back view. Really nice all around.

Queen Amidala limited edition doll – Face



Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

And here’s a close-up on the face. Doll-like, to be sure, but certainly kind of close to Natalie Portman as well.

Queen Amidala limited edition doll – packaging

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Here’s the packaging.

Queen Amidala limited edition doll – certificate

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

And here’s the certificate included.

Again, the limited edition Queen Amidala doll will be available for preorder on DisneyStore.com at 11 a.m. ET on May 4.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.