Updates From TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, The Meg 2, and More

The Exorcist: Believer’s sequel has already set its release date. Thomas Hayden Church talks up his Twisted Metal character. Plus, the Secret Invasion finale is heralded with a new clip. To me, my Spoilers!

The Exorcist: Deceiver

According to Bloody-Disgusting, the sequel to David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist: Believer—titled The Exorcist: Deceiver—is slated for an April 18, 2025 release date.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has been rated “PG-13″ for strong violent content, bloody images and language.

Shazam! 3

Appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the FilmUp Podcast, Zachary Levi stated he has “no idea”where DC “goes from here” regarding his portrayal of Shazam.

I don’t know what the future holds, because Fury of the Gods was not well received. I have no idea where we go from here.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Part II

In conversation with Comic Book, Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe stated he’d like to introduce Krang in a potential sequel.

Krang. Krang is so interesting to me. The Arnie suit. I’m like, we gotta do something with Krang.

Meg 2: The Trench

Bloody-Disgusting has several new images of Jason Statham jousting with Megalodons in Meg 2: The Trench. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Dolby Cinemas also shared its exclusive poster on Twitter.

57 Seconds

Josh Hutcherson and Morgan Freeman star in the trailer for 57 Seconds, a new film from Rusty Cundieff (Fear of a Black Hat, Tales from the Hood) following a tech blogger who seeks revenge against an evil corporation with the aid of a ring allowing him to travel back in time exactly 57 seconds.

57 Seconds – Exclusive Trailer (2023) Josh Hutcherson, Morgan Freeman

Kindling

Bloody-Disgusting also has a trailer for Kindling, a new horror anthology said to be “part queer horror, folk horror, body horror, and creature feature.”

Kindling (2023) Exclusive Horror Movie Trailer – Starring Anne Bobby (Nightbreed)

Twisted Metal

During another recent interview with Comic Book, Thomas Hayden Church revealed his Twisted Metal character, Agent Stone, was visually influenced by Roy Batty from Blade Runner.

Maybe Roy Batty in Blade Runner. Just because my writing partner and I are huge fans of Blade Runner…and then I had an idea of what it was going to look like, and then I wanted to have the shades blue. I just decided…I wanna do a snow white flattop, and I pitched it to Michael [Jonathan Smith], and he was like, ‘done. That’s it, that’s the guy.’

Secret Invasion

Finally, Nicky Fury comes face-to-face with Gravik in a clip from today’s Secret Invasion finale on Disney+.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion | Official Clip | Disney+

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.