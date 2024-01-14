MORNING SPOILERS: The Last of Us Season 2 Casts Another Major Video Game Character

Edge of Tomorrow 2 might finally happen, thanks to Tom Cruise’s major new Warner Bros. deal. David Gordon Green will no longer direct The Exorcist: Deceiver. Plus, Netflix returns to Eternia in a new trailer for He-Man: Revolution, and new footage from Godzilla x Kong. Spoilers now!

Weapon

According to The Insneider, an overbooked Pedro Pascal has dropped out of Zach Cregger’s mysterious Barbarian follow-up, Weapon, due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Smile 2

The Wrap reports Rosemarie Dewitt has joined the cast of Smile 2 in a currently undisclosed role. Kyle Gallner is additionally confirmed to reprise his role from the original.

The Unearthly

Meanwhile, Patrick Warburton is attached to star in The Unearthly, “an indie blending elements of sci-fi, comedy and horror” from director Josh Sternfeld. Based on a script by Michael K. Anderson, Patricia A. Beninati, Jeff Knight and John Gross, the story follows a “team of paranormal investigators live-streaming a “Halloween Special” ghost hunt of a notorious haunted mansion” and find “the source of the evil at hand to be far more deadly than they ever could have imagined.” Warburton will play Tank McCrary, “an old school paranormal investigator in the style of Ed Warren and Peter James, who hosted over 20 live television specials in the ’90s before an incident ruined his career. Stubborn and egotistical, he likes to do things his way. He doesn’t trust technology, relying on his analog tape recorder, archaic EMF meter, and his own smarts in his ghost hunting. His goal is to reclaim the glory and success he enjoyed at the peak of his fame.”

[Deadline]

Edge of Tomorrow 2

According to THR, a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow may finally see fruition following Tom Cruise’s exclusivity deal to develop, produce, and star in projects for Warner Bros.

The Exorcist: Deceiver

THR also reports David Gordon Green will no longer direct The Exorcist: Deceiver for Universal and Blumhouse. The search for a new director is currently underway.

The Bride

According to Production List, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bride of Frankenstein remake starring Penelope Cruz, Christian Bale and Peter Sarsgaard will begin filming in New York this March.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla lays waste to the Roman Colosseum in a new Japanese trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』日本版予告＜4月26日公開＞

Orion and the Dark

Netflix has also released a new trailer for Orion and the Dark, available to stream this February 2.

Orion and the Dark | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix

The Last of Us

Variety reports Isabela Merced has been cast as Dina, Ellie’s partner in The Last of Us Part II, “a free-wheeling spirit whose devotion to Ellie will be tested by the brutality of the world they inhabit” in the second season of The Last of Us. The character is described as “warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable.”

Stranger Things

During his recent appearance on the Steve Varley Show (via Coming Soon), Eduardo Franco revealed he wasn’t asked to reprise his role as Argyle for the final season of Stranger Things.

It’s nice to hear that there’s some sort of concern or something, you know what I mean. But I never got a phone call, so I think…yeah, I think that’s it.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Amazon has released a new trailer for its Mr. and Mrs. Smith series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 – Official Trailer | Prime Video

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Finally, Kevin Smith’s He-Man returns in the trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revolution premiering January 25 on Netflix.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution | Official Trailer | Netflix

