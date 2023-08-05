AI.com Now Belongs to Elon Musk

In the latest chapter of Elon Musk’s saga to take over the world with corporations named after the letter “X,” the billionaire tech tycoon just snagged a coveted URL: AI.com.

As TechCrunch notes, this is a big shakeup in Silicon Valley as the URL previously belonged to artificial intelligence juggernaut OpenAI, the company behind the wildly popular chatbot ChatGPT. AI.com now directs to X.ai and according to the Way Back Machine, the website was in the hands of OpenAI until at least July 29, at which point it was not operational but still bore the symbol of the company while also redirecting users to the ChatGPT homepage. OpenAI bought AI.com back in February of this year according to Mashable, which also reports that it’s likely that the domain was purchased for millions of dollars given how rare two-character URLs can be.

X.ai is the homepage for xAI, a startup company—separate from Musk’s own X Corp—that seeks to “understand the universe” according to its homepage. The company more specifically is seeking to cash in on the generative AI gold rush that has plagued the planet over the past several months. xAI was founded by Musk on March 9, 2023, and was publicly announced four months later on July 12, 2023, via Twitter. Musk wanted all hands on deck with xAI, reportedly heavily investing in top talent from OpenAI and Google. Musk’s goal with xAI is to create an AI that is deft at mathematical reasoning, something that appears to be waning in ChatGPT, but Politico reports that Musk’s ambition is to generate an AI that falls in line with his conservative-leaning technology efforts like Twitter.

Musk’s infatuation with AI is nothing new, however. The Twitter owner actually co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but left the board in 2018 over a disagreement with the then-CEO. Musk took credit for being the reason that OpenAI exists in an interview with CNBC, claiming he came up with the name and that he invested $50 million in the company. More recently, Musk continued gutting Twitter for parts and announced X through the platform’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who revealed on Twitter that X would be powered by AI…somehow.