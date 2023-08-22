The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Cheapest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 Plans With Bonus Offers

Chris Neill
Last week, Samsung launched the latest iterations of its foldable smartphone range, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5. Announced during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event last month, both handsets have received a few upgrades, which include redesigned hinges, a thinner design and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. If you want to know more, you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s reviews for the Flip 5 here and Fold 5 here, along with a comparison between the two handsets.

If you’re looking to upgrade to the Flip 5 or Fold 5, here are the cheapest plans from Telstra, Vodafone and Optus – all of which are running bonus offers.

Table of contents

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 offers

Image: Samsung

The Big Three telcos – Optus, Vodafone and Telstra – are all running bonus offers for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5. Here’s what each provider is offering, all of which are different from their previous preorder bonuses:

  • Optus: Get a free Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) when you remain connected to a Watch plan for 24 or 36 months.
  • Vodafone: Save $300 off the Fold 5 and $200 off Flip 5 (this discount will be portioned out over the length of your 12-, 24- and 36-month plan). You’ll also receive a $500 bonus trade-in credit for the Fold 5 and $300 for the Flip 5, in addition to the credit you’ll receive for whatever eligible device you’re trading in.
  • Telstra: Get up to $998 bonus trade-in credit for the Fold 5 and $948 for the Flip 5, in addition to the credit you’ll receive for whatever eligible device you’re trading in (to a total of $1,300).

If you buy either handset outright directly through Samsung, you’ll also receive $500 bonus trade-in credit for the Fold 5 and $300 for the Flip 5, along with a year of Samsung Care+ for free. You can also save 10 per cent off if you bundle in the Galaxy Tab S9 or Watch 6.

Amazon Australia is also offering a deal where you’ll receive a $300 Amazon promo credit if you purchase the Fold 5 or Flip 5 outright. This offer is only available to Prime members, however.

The best Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 deals in Australia

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) plans

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals in Australia

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (1TB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (1TB) plans

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 release date and pricing in Australia

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 were released in Australia on August 18 and are now widely available.

Here’s the pricing for each Flip 5 model:

And here’s the pricing for each Fold 5 model:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs

Image: Samsung
  • Inner/Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080)
  • Refresh rate: 120Hz
  • Outer/Cover display: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748)
  • Dimensions: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm (unfolded), 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1 mm (folded, hinge)
  • Weight: 187 grams
  • Camera system: Ultra Wide 12 MP, Wide 12 MP, selfie-cam 10 MP
  • Processor: 4nm Octa-Core Processor
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • SIM: One eSIM and one Nano SIM
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Storage: 512GB, 256GB
  • Battery: 3,700mAh dual battery
  • Connectivity: 5G
  • OS: Android 13
  • Colours: Graphite, Cream, Mint, Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs

Image: Samsung
  • Main Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812)
  • Cover Display: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2316 x 904)
  • Refresh rate: 120Hz
  • Dimensions: 129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm (unfolded), 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm (folded to hinge)
  • Weight: 253g
  • Camera (rear): Ultra Wide 12MP, Wide 50MP, Telephoto 10MP
  • Camera (cover): 10MP selfie cam
  • Camera (under display): 4MP
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
  • Memory: 12GB RAM
  • Storage: 1TB, 512GB, 265GB
  • Battery: 4,400mAh dual battery
  • OS: Android 13
  • Colours: Icy Blue, Black, Cream.

Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review can be found here, and the Z Flip 5 review is here. Head over here for our wrap-up of all the available Galaxy Z Fold 5 plans, and the available Z Flip 5 plans. Alongside these new handsets, Samsung also announced the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, and the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra.

