Here’s Every Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Announced during its Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s modern take on the classic flip phone design. The Flip 5 is thinner with a redesigned hinge and a less visible crease compared to the Flip 4, with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 3,700mAh dual battery.

However, the Flip 5’s biggest upgrade is its new external 3.4-inch Flex window, which can be customised with widgets and apps, and also includes a full QWERTY keyboard so you can respond to messages. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s in-depth look at the Flip 5 here.

Samsung also announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5, along with the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, and the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra.

Ahead of its release, here is every preorder plan available from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Optus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs

Image: Samsung

Inner/Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080)

6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Outer/Cover display: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748)

3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748) Dimensions: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm (unfolded), 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1 mm (folded, hinge)

71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm (unfolded), 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1 mm (folded, hinge) Weight: 187 grams

187 grams Camera system : Ultra Wide 12 MP, Wide 12 MP, selfie-cam 10 MP

: Ultra Wide 12 MP, Wide 12 MP, selfie-cam 10 MP Processor: 4nm Octa-Core Processor

4nm Octa-Core Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

SIM: One eSIM and one Nano SIM

One eSIM and one Nano SIM Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Storage: 512GB, 256GB

512GB, 256GB Battery: 3,700mAh dual battery

3,700mAh dual battery Connectivity: 5G

5G OS: Android 13

Android 13 Colours: Graphite, Cream, Mint, Lavender.

Image: Samsung

Preorders for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are now open, with an Australian launch date of August 18. If you’re looking to buy the phone outright, here’s how much each model of the Flip 5 costs:

More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 plans

You can find Gizmodo Australia’s full roundup of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 offers here: