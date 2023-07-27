The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Subscribe

Advertisement
Advertisement

Here’s Every Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Chris Neill Avatar
Chris Neill
Here’s Every Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Announced during its Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s modern take on the classic flip phone design. The Flip 5 is thinner with a redesigned hinge and a less visible crease compared to the Flip 4, with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 3,700mAh dual battery.

However, the Flip 5’s biggest upgrade is its new external 3.4-inch Flex window, which can be customised with widgets and apps, and also includes a full QWERTY keyboard so you can respond to messages. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s in-depth look at the Flip 5 here.

Samsung also announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5, along with the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, and the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra.

Ahead of its release, here is every preorder plan available from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Table of contents

Optus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder plans

Note: if any of our interactive tables aren’t working, check back later. Everything is in the process of going live.

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder plans

Note: if any of our interactive tables aren’t working, check back later. Everything is in the process of going live.

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder plans

Note: if any of our interactive tables aren’t working, check back later. Everything is in the process of going live.

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs

samsung galaxy z flip 5 plans
Image: Samsung
  • Inner/Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080)
  • Refresh rate: 120Hz
  • Outer/Cover display: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748)
  • Dimensions: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm (unfolded), 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1 mm (folded, hinge)
  • Weight: 187 grams
  • Camera system: Ultra Wide 12 MP, Wide 12 MP, selfie-cam 10 MP
  • Processor: 4nm Octa-Core Processor
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • SIM: One eSIM and one Nano SIM
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Storage: 512GB, 256GB
  • Battery: 3,700mAh dual battery
  • Connectivity: 5G
  • OS: Android 13
  • Colours: Graphite, Cream, Mint, Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 release date and pricing in Australia

Image: Samsung

Preorders for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are now open, with an Australian launch date of August 18. If you’re looking to buy the phone outright, here’s how much each model of the Flip 5 costs:

More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 plans

You can find Gizmodo Australia’s full roundup of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 offers here:

Advertisement