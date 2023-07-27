At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

A wise man once said, “You’ve gotta know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em.” During its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung opted for the latter, as it announced the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The latest iteration of Samsung’s foldable smartphone series comes with a thinner design and new hinge technology, runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display made from Gorilla Glass Victus 2. You can check out Gizmodo’s Australia in-depth look at the Fold 5 here.

During the Unpacked event, Samsung also announced the Fold 5’s sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, along with the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, and the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra.

Ahead of its release, here is every preorder plan for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that’s available from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

Optus Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder plans

Note: if any of our interactive tables aren’t working, check back later. Everything is in the process of going live.

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder plans

Note: if any of our interactive tables aren’t working, check back later. Everything is in the process of going live.

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder plans

Note: if any of our interactive tables aren’t working, check back later. Everything is in the process of going live.

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs

Image: Samsung

Main Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812)

7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812) Cover Display: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2316 x 904)

6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2316 x 904) Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Dimensions: 129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm (unfolded), 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm (folded to hinge)

129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm (unfolded), 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm (folded to hinge) Weight: 253g

253g Camera (rear): Ultra Wide 12MP, Wide 50MP, Telephoto 10MP

Ultra Wide 12MP, Wide 50MP, Telephoto 10MP Camera (cover): 10MP selfie cam

10MP selfie cam Camera (under display): 4MP

4MP Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Storage: 1TB, 512GB, 265GB

1TB, 512GB, 265GB Battery: 4,400mAh dual battery

4,400mAh dual battery OS: Android 13

Android 13 Colours: Icy Blue, Black, Cream.

Image: Samsung

Preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are currently live in Australia, with an expected release date of August 18. If you plan on buying the phone outright instead of a plan, here’s the pricing for each Fold 5 model:

More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 plans

You can find Gizmodo Australia’s full roundup of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 offers here: