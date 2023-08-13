Disney Illusion Island Won’t Let You Choose Violence, Only Cute Vibes

Mickey and friends are summoned to the rabbit-filled land of Monoth in Disney Illusion Island, a new game for Nintendo Switch. They answer the call to protect it from impending doom because they’re the heroes from all the journeys we’ve seen them on—no matter that Donald points out all those adventures were just pretend.

Disney Illusion Island starts off with a short that establishes its Galaxy Quest-esque premise, you could say, if Galaxy Quest were a stylish, story-driven 2D animated platformer from Dlala Studios and Disney Electronic Content. Here you can play as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy to explore the mysterious island and recover the three magical tomes required to protect the land from a mysterious evil.

With single or three-player modes, you can unlock special abilities to take on the challenges thrown your way as you face symbiote-like creatures, which you can’t fight—which is probably the biggest letdown in an otherwise adorable and wonderfully animated platformer game filled with hidden Mickeys and fun Easter eggs for Disney fans.

Click through for some play through examples of what we liked and didn’t about Disney Illusion Island, now available on Nintendo Switch.

Image: Disney Electronic Content

Toku, the rabbit leader who has enlisted our help, is clearly displeased at my inability to find at least one of the books. Hey, for a very casual gamer but Disney expert, this game can be challenging. I’m here to talk about how “Disney” the game feels—and it does feel very adjacent. I almost wish it took place in the same realm of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse cartoons.

Image: Disney Electronic Content

I appreciate that Mickey uses a pencil to scale walls as his spike and can jump really high. It’s not a lot so it’s very easy to remember as you unlock skills. Jump and fly!

Image: Disney Electronic Content

Oh look—a hidden Mickey! Most of the time they signal that something important, like a key to unlock portals to the next level, is nearby.

Image: Disney Electronic Content

Okay, here is my gripe with the game: there are SO MANY threats you can only dodge and each one takes a heart away because you can’t engage in combat. At least in Mario, you could squash some baddies. Being at the mercy of losing one too many hearts makes the game super frustrating. Because once you die, you go back to a respawn point that might not be near your goal.

Image: Disney Electronic Content

Luckily there are ways to find hearts here and there.

Image: Disney Electronic Content

My favourite thing about playing solo is finding the healing heart hot spring. It boosts you up to three hearts.

Image: Disney Electronic Content

Here’s a cool co-op mode nugget: in a pinch, if you hug your gaming partner, they can heal one of your hearts.

Image: Disney Electronic Content

Oh and when you die, you get turned into a letter. It’s silly but works for a family game.

Image: Disney Electronic Content

And you get delivered to the last post! There are also hidden areas marked by eyes that blink or oftentimes emit a strange glow.

Image: Disney Electronic Content

This is where you’ll find things like “Mickey Memorabilia” featuring Easter egg items from Disney shorts like The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

Image: Disney Electronic Content

Overall it’s a fun side-scroller game that has neat little mechanics… and hidden cats.

Image: Disney Electronic Content

But don’t let appearances fool you; if you’re just a casual gamer it can get hard and you won’t be able to fight back. I recommend trying it out in two-three player mode.

Image: Disney Electronic Content

When you find all three keys to unlock the next level, you’re closer to finding a tome. Good luck–I sure needed it. Would be better if I could choose violence!

Disney Illusion Island is available now on the Nintendo Switch.

