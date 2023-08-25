Australia’s First All-Electric Fire Truck Is Nimble, Powerful, and Very Yellow

The ACT has just debuted its first electric fire truck, after the state’s emergency services revealing a plug-in hybrid electric fire truck earlier this year, with the truck expected to be operational by 2024.

Originally ordered back in 2021, and brought to our attention by The Driven, The truck is the first of seven the ACT has ordered from Volvo Group Australia, with the remaining six intended to assist the territory’s goal of net zero emissions by 2024. Volvo Group Australia has been planning to build electric trucks in Australia for some time, with units to begin construction in 2027.

The truck is equipped to travel 300km on a single charge with next to no operational noise.

“Replacing one diesel fire truck with one electric one will save our agency $12,250 in fuel per year. It will also help us reduce emissions with an estimated reduction of up to 17 CO2 tons per year,” ACT Fire and Rescue Chief Officer Matthew Mavity said.

But the electric fire truck won’t necessarily be used for putting out fires – rather, it’ll be used to fill supportive roles in emergency situations where air supply and a nimble vehicle are required.

It’s unlike any emergency vehicle I’ve ever seen, and not because it’s electric, but because it’s so gosh darn yellow. Which is great – it’ll be easier to spot in an emergency situation.

“This truck has also been designed with firefighter safety and comfort front of mind with improved ergonomics such as easy-to-access storage areas. The vehicle has also been built to allow firefighters to have less exposure to diesel particles, which will have long-term health benefits for our crews,” added Mavity.

Now that the truck has finished development, it is being provided to ACT Fire and Rescue personnel so that they can get trained with it, before it deploys in early 2024.

The ACT is a bit ahead of the game on electrification, with the territory banning the sale of petrol vehicles in 2035, and one of the most generous EV uptake schemes in the country.