The 5 Most Expensive LEGO Kits You Can Buy Right Now

LEGO has to be the best toy in the world, right? Or, even transcending the ‘toy’ label, it has to be one of the best hobbies and collectable things for many adults. Although, something that fans must reckon with is that it’s bloody expensive. But hey, how expensive can LEGO get, really?

Well, let’s take a look at the most expensive LEGO sets on the market at the moment, right? These sets are gigantic and complex, and while they might look perfect in the corner of a room or fun to assemble, it’s interesting to look at what LEGO currently considers the height of its collection right now. Just a spoiler in advance: at the time of writing, there is no modern update to the classic ‘Death Star’ LEGO set, which has previously been recognised as one of the most expensive ones, though Star Wars sets are certainly among the top five.

5. The Hulkbuster

Starting our list of the five most expensive LEGO sets is the Marvel Hulkbuster (set 76210), a collectible set with 4,049 pieces and moveable joints, based on the ‘Hulkbuster’ armour that appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Made of 4,049 pieces, the set costs $850 in Australia, and includes light-up parts, along with Tony Stark in the Mk.43 Iron Man suit as a minifigure. Interestingly, the cockpit is actually quite large, and the reason for that is so that another Iron Man set (set 76206) can fit inside the Hulkbuster armour.

Image: LEGO

4. The Razor Crest

One of the newest ships to be added to Star Wars canon, although it likely won’t be making any more appearances, the Razor Crest (set 73551) is the fourth most expensive LEGO set you can currently buy in Australia. Comprised of 6,187 pieces and including a Mandalorian and baby Yoda minifigure, the Razor Crest is the rough and tough ship of a galactic bounty hunter in chrome armour (no droids included). It’s priced at $900 in Australia.

Image: LEGO

3. The Eiffel Tower and Titanic

At $1,000, the Eiffel Tower (set 10307) and the Titanic (set 10294) tie, and are the third most expensive LEGO sets in the world, belonging to the ‘Icons’ series. The Eiffel Tower set measures at 149cm high x 57cm wide x 57cm deep (with 10,001 parts), and it’s the tallest LEGO set ever made. Meanwhile, the Titanic set is 44cm high x 16cm wide x 135cm deep (with 9,090 parts), and up until the Eiffel Tower came out in 2022, it was the largest LEGO set ever released (it was released in 2021).

Image: LEGO

2. The Liebherr Crawler Crane

The newest LEGO set on the list is also the second-most expensive: the Liebherrr Crawler Crane (set 42146) is a member of the ‘Technic’ range, which involves more complex builds characterised by joints and beams rather than solid LEGO bricks. Like many Technic sets, the Liebherr Crawler Crane is remote-controlled and can be moved using the LEGO Technic app. With 2,883 pieces, the Liebherr Crawler Crane has the least pieces of any set on this list. It costs $1,050 in Australia.

Image: LEGO

1. The AT-AT and Millennium Falcon

At the time of writing, the most expensive LEGO sets available new are both Star Wars sets: the AT-AT (set 75,313) and the Millenium Falcon (75192). These sets are main-stays of the LEGO world, and have seen several redesigns over the past couple of decades. The Millenium Falcon in particular has seen six revisions since the original set debuted in 2000, although more diehard fans might reject some of those sets on technicalities. Today, though, the Millennium Falcon and AT-AT share the top spot as the tied most expensive LEGO sets, priced at $1,300 each, with the Falcon made of 7,541 pieces, and the AT-AT made of 6,785.

Image: LEGO

And that’s it: the five most expensive LEGO sets available new, with two ties along the way. If you’re curious to see what some of the other highest-priced sets are, you can find them over on the LEGO website: model cars, Harry Potter sets, and a lot of awesome-looking castles are highlights of the $250+ section of the site.