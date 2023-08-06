Set a Course for New Worlds With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in August

Great news: Lego is dropping a bunch of new sets. Lots of them. Lots and lots and lots of them.

While last month was relatively light on new sets, Lego is planning for a blockbuster August with tons upon tons of new products. From stalwart lines like City, Star Wars, and Marvel, to collector-focused kits in the world of Lego Art, Lego Icons, and Lego Architecture, there’s something for everyone—and even more with the launch of two brand-new lines in the form of the original series Lego DreamZzz and the new Sonic the Hedgehog series. Click through to see what’s coming to tempt your wallet over the next few weeks.

Lego Icons Tranquil Gardens

Image: Lego

This 1,363-piece set lets you recreate a miniature Japanese-style garden, complete with a small pagoda and cherry blossom trees. It costs $180 in Australia.

Lego Icons Corvette

Image: Lego

The latest Icons vehicle is a replica of a 1961 Chevrolet C1, and can be built either open top or with a hard top. It costs $250 in Australia, with a launch date to be announced (VIPS can buy it now).

Lego Architecture Himeji Castle

Image: Lego

The Japanese theme continues this month with an architecture-scaled rendition of the largest castle in Japan. It costs $260 in Australia and is available now.

Lego Art – The Amazing Spider-Man

Image: Lego

The crazy-sized Lego Art series returns to Marvel with this comic-book take on Spider-Man, complete with posable hands and head as he breaks out of the frame. It costs $300 in Australia and will be available from September 1.

Lego Art – Modern Art

Image: Lego

If you want some art that’s a bit smaller to display, this modular take on modern art can be built in a variety of ways to express yourself. It costs $85 in Australia, and is available now.

Lego Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000

Image: Lego

One of the most expensive Technic sets ever released, this behemoth crane has almost 2,900 pieces. It costs $1,050 in Australia and is available now.

Lego DreamZzz

Image: Lego

Lego’s latest original series, DreamZzz follows a group of school kids as they explore the fantastical land beyond slumber where their dreams are made. The sets themselves, inspired by an accompanying animated series, feature alternate building options that let you shape the final creation. All sets are available now in Australia, with some on back order.

Lego Star Wars Yavin 4 Rebel Base

Image: Lego

Recreate the final act of A New Hope with this take on the Masassi Temple on Yavin IV—small-scale Y-Wing included, but no extra medal for Chewie. Boo! It costs $260 in Australia and is available now.

Lego Star Wars Mechs

Image: Lego

Star Wars joins Lego’s line of mecha mini-models they’ve previously used to turn the heroes and villains of Marvel into minifig-piloted robots. All sets are available now, though Boba Fett is temporarily out of stock.

Other Lego Star Wars Sets

Image: Lego

If that’s not enough Star Wars, a whole new wave of sets includes a new Clone Wars-inspired Clone Trooper battle pack and Yoda’s Jedi starfighter, while The Mandalorian gets two new sets based on season three. All sets are available now.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog

Image: Lego

After a few prior collaborations Sega and Lego are ready to launch their Sonic line in earnest. Unlike the Super Mario line, these sets are all a bit more in the style of traditional Lego builds—with some playable twists like a “speed sphere” you can roll Sonic around at something approximating the speed of sound in.

Lego Creator Main Street

Image: Lego

The latest 3-in-1 building for the Creator line can be switched between a traditional main street, an archway market, and a four-story skyscraper. The set costs $200 in Australia and is available now.

Lego Creator Space Roller Coaster

Image: Lego

The latest theme park ride set takes a sci-fi twist, melding Lego’s classic space exploration theme with a twisty turny roller coaster. The set costs $170 in Australia and is available now.

Lego Creator Exotic Pink Parrot

Image: Lego

Could it be a pink parrot? A pink fish? Or a pink frog? That’s for you to decide, as long as it’s pink. It’s $40 in Australia and is available now, though it is currently out of stock.

Lego Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance

Image: Lego

Celebrate one of NASA’s most beloved little rovers on the Red Planet with this articulated Technic set, complete with a sample extractor and a small replica of the remote helicopter, Ingenuity. The set costs $160 in Australia and is available now, although it is temporarily out of stock.

Other Lego Technic Sets

Image: Lego

Even more vehicles in the Technic construction line this month include fancy cars, an iconic Yamaha bike, and even a John Deere tractor. All sets are available now in Australia.

Lego Marvel Superheroes Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws

Image: Lego

Inspired by the upcoming X-Men ‘97, one of Logan’s iconic gloves gets the Marvel Lego display treatment. Well, technically his actual hand, given his claws are part of the set too. The set costs $110 in Australia and is available now.

Lego Marvel Superheroes Captain America’s Shield

Image: Lego

Please don’t try to throw it. Or deflect bullets with it. The set costs $320 in Australia and is available now.

Lego Marvel Superheroes Final Battle Sets

Image: Lego

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame form the themes for these “Final Battle” rotatable display sets, as the Spideys and Doctor Strange battle the deadliest Spider-Foes of the Multiverse, and the women of the Avengers take the fight to Thanos in the other. Both sets are available now in Australia.

Other Lego Marvel Superheroes Sets

Image: Lego

Rounding out Lego’s Marvel output this month is a truly horrifying mashup of Baby Groot and Venom, and a kid-friendly Thanos vs. Iron Man set. Both sets are available now in Australia.

Lego DC Superheroes Batwing: Batman vs the Joker

Image: Lego

How many ways do you need Batman to chase the Joker this month? Lego thinks three, starting with this Batwing set. The set costs $53 in Australia and is available now.

Lego DC Superheroes Batmobile: Batman vs the Joker Chase

Image: Lego

What about on the street? Here’s the Batmobile version. The set costs $73 in Australia and is available now.

Lego DC Superheroes Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs the Joker

Image: Lego

But what if you have a little one? Here’s basically the same set, but designed for younger builders. The set costs $43 in Australia and is available now.

Lego City 2K Drive 2023 Sets

Image: Lego

This month’s Lego City sets tie into the new Lego 2K Drive video game, featuring larger-than-life racers from the driving game/Lego mashup. All sets are available in Australia now.

Lego Minecraft The Axolotl House

Image: Lego

Lego Minecraft gets an adorably pink Axolotl-head house. Cute! The set costs $43 in Australia and is available now.

Lego Minecraft The Pumpkin Farm

Image: Lego

What if you wanted a house shaped like a Pumpkin? They’ve got you covered there too. The set costs $53 in Australia and is available now.

Lego Minecraft The Crafting Box 4.0

Image: Lego

What about houses shaped like—well… kind of houses? Cool towers? This latest update to the general Minecraft Crafting Box gives you suggestions to build a variety of locales. The set costs $110 in Australia and is available now.

Lego Minecraft The Iron Golem Fortress

Image: Lego

Eventually, you have to stop building houses and go explore dangerous locales in Minecraft, so here’s a creepy golem fortress to send your figures into for glory and crafting materials. The set costs $170 in Australia and is available now.

Lego Super Mario Donkey Kong Sets

Image: Lego

Donkey Kong and his friends and family join the Mario gang in the Super Mario line this month. While most of the new sets are Kong-themed, a few more general Mario ones give us a whole new Bowser Castle, and flying airships for Koopa kids Larry and Morton. All sets are available now, although Larry’s and Morton’s Airships are temporarily out of stock.

Lego Classic Creative Color Fun

Image: Lego

Lastly, Lego’s latest “big pile o’ bricks” gives you 1,500 pieces across a bright hue of colors to build whatever you like. The set costs $105 in Australia and is available now.