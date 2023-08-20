SXSW Sydney Details a Massive (and More Affordable) Tech & Innovation Expo

For years, Aussies have watched those in the U.S. enjoy an annual event known as South by Southwest (SXSW), which can be best described as both a conference and a bunch of festivals that merge tech, science, music, film and culture.

It was announced last year that SXSW was making its way to Sydney, and in February, we got a bit of a glimpse at what we can expect from an event that seems to sit perfectly at the junction of where Gizmodo Australia hangs out daily. Today, we got a bit more info and given the interest from many of you earlier this year, we thought we’d update this article with some more details.

SXSW Sydney

SXSW will run for a week, with this localised Aussie version placing a heavy focus on tech, innovation, gaming, music and screen industries.

The pitch from SXSW is that its Sydney event will allow you to:

“Hear from global technology leaders who are building the future, try the latest innovations from the world’s leading brands and meet the next generation of startups looking to shake up where the world goes next.”

What to expect

There’s a lot going on, but the Tech Expo is probably the most relevant to share with you. SXSW Sydney’s 2023 Tech & Innovation expo promises to offer “immersive experiences” (so talks and product demonstrations, interactive installations, meet-and-greets, networking opportunities, etc).

The SXSW Sydney organisers have explained the Tech & Innovation expo will be organised into a number of activated spaces and hubs, including the Discovery Stage (which brings together exhibiting brands to discuss tech and innovation), The Hub (described as a central space to connect and network), Startup Village (a way to explore emerging brands and see the cool stuff they’re working on), and an XR Showcase (an interactive experience that combines VR/AR/MR).

There are also a handful of companies confirmed for attendance, and what they’re expected to showcase.

Qantas – Unveiling the future Airbus A350-1000 cabin aka Project Sunrise

Unveiling the future Airbus A350-1000 cabin aka Project Sunrise Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) – Offering a glimpse at an air Speeder flying race car simulator

Offering a glimpse at an air Speeder flying race car simulator Black Magic Design – With innovation in cameras and software for the film and TV industry

With innovation in cameras and software for the film and TV industry AIE (Academy of Interactive Entertainment) – Showcasing games, animation, film, and VFX education programs

Showcasing games, animation, film, and VFX education programs SOULX Co (Korea) – Showcasing the XRoom Platform

Showcasing the XRoom Platform Core Colour – Innovation in the phone and tech accessories space

Innovation in the phone and tech accessories space Monash University – Tech innovations from Monash University’s Faculty of IT

Tech innovations from Monash University’s Faculty of IT Mo Works – Mo Works has the desire to be the “Agency of the Future for a Connected World”

Mo Works has the desire to be the “Agency of the Future for a Connected World” Oxford Creative Academy – Think entertainment business management and main stage performance

Think entertainment business management and main stage performance IP Australia – A government agency that works closely with startups

A government agency that works closely with startups THDR – Fashion innovation

Fashion innovation Too Far Media – These folks tell stories through books, music, art, animation, and video.

For the wider SXSW Sydney, the list of speakers in the tech/science and entertainment/pop culture space that have been announced (in alphabetical order) include:

Amy Webb – Future Today Institute founder

Future Today Institute founder Ben Lamm & Professor Andrew Pask – Colossal and University of Melbourne

Colossal and University of Melbourne Guy Kawasaki – Canva

Canva Jack Reis – Baidam Solutions

Baidam Solutions Larissa Behrendt – distinguished professor at the University of Technology Sydney

distinguished professor at the University of Technology Sydney Manal al-Sharif – women’s rights activist and Ethical Technologists Society

women’s rights activist and Ethical Technologists Society Michael Biercuk – Q-CTRL CEO and founder

Q-CTRL CEO and founder Per Sundin – Pophouse Entertainment CEO

Pophouse Entertainment CEO Que Minh Luu – Netflix director of content for Australia and New Zealand

Netflix director of content for Australia and New Zealand Robyn Denholm – chair of Tesla and Blackbird Ventures

chair of Tesla and Blackbird Ventures Sung Eun YOUN – film critic

film critic Tom Verrilli – Twitch chief product officer

Twitch chief product officer Yiying Lu – Adobe global creative ambassador

Adobe global creative ambassador Yoomin YANG –WOW POINT CEO and co-founder.

When is SXSW Sydney and how much are tickets?

SXSW Sydney will run from October 15 through 22, with Platinum tickets setting you back $1,695 and Industry tickets $1,195. Obviously that is super expensive, so as of now (Monday August 21), you can scoop up a day pass to the Tech & Innovation Expo for only $35. The SXSW Sydney Tech & Innovation Expo will run October 18 through 21.

A platinum ticket will give you access to keynotes, panels and sessions, product/company launches, tech and innovation expo, gaming expo, gaming festival, music festival, workshops and mentor sessions, meet-ups and networking events, the startups pitch and movie/film screenings.

This article has been updated since it was first published.