Sydney to London Non-Stop in Qantas’ New First Class Cabin Looks Expensive

In 2019, we wrote about an ambitious plan from Qantas, one that would see the once-loved airline fly non-stop from Sydney to New York and Sydney to London. Qantas first talked about the plan known as Project Sunrise back in 2017, and in May 2022, it bought 12 (!!!) Airbus A350-1000 aircraft to bring this goal to life.

The inaugural flights are scheduled for take-off in late 2025.

At SXSW Sydney this week, Qantas is showing off this new Project Sunrise experience – allowing punters to sit in business seats or strap on VR goggles to immerse themselves in the cabin. Of course, the majority of us won’t be so lucky as to experience anything other than economy. And 20 hours (!!!) in an economy seat ain’t exactly my idea of a good time. And I’m only 5’1”. Qantas is really taking the opportunity to connect with the people and repair its name, with this one.

Image: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia

Since that article back in 2019, we haven’t really covered Project Sunrise, so we thought we’d bring you up to speed.

However you may currently feel about Qantas, there’s no denying big planes = cool. For the plane nerds among us, the aircraft wingspan measures 64.75 metres, the plane itself is 73.79 metres long, and 17.8 metres tall. It has a cruise speed of Mach 0.85.

On board, there will be six first class ‘suites’, 52 business ‘suites’ (they keep using this word), 40 premium economy seats, and 140 economy seats.

The first-class suite has a freaking bed. And a door. And a huge TV screen.

Image: Qantas

Business is a little more understated.

Premium economy on the left, standard cattle area on the right.

Image: Qantas

There’s no pricing info available just yet, obviously, but currently, you can fly with Qantas from Sydney to San Fransisco first class next weekend for $28,000 return.

Oh, I get it.

Image: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia

Image: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia