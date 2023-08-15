Updates From Kraven the Hunter, Blue Beetle, and More

Get a look at Kiernan Shipka’s twisty new horror slasher, Totally Killer. Meet Susan Sarandon’s Blue Beetle villain in new footage. Plus, what’s coming in the final episodes of Riverdale, and more behind-the-scenes looks at the road to Ahsoka. Spoilers, away!

Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter director J.C. Chandor described his Spider-Man spinoff movie as “a tragedy” in a new interview with Esquire.

Sony probably doesn’t want me to lead with this but the story is a tragedy. When the final credits roll on this film, if you’ve been paying attention, you won’t have the feeling that this is all going to end great.

Totally Killer

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Amazon’s Totally Killer, the time-traveling slasher-comedy starring Kiernan Shipka, Randall Park, Olivia Holt and Julie Bowen available to stream this October 6. Click through for more images.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

The Nun 2

Taissa Farmiga takes flight on a new poster for The Nun 2, courtesy of Coming Soon.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Blue Beetle

A new Blue Beetle promo from Brazil details Susan Sarandon’s villainous scheme to steal the Scarab from Jaime Reyes.

Babylon 5: The Road Home

John Sheridan introduces an experimental new power system in a clip from Babylon 5: The Road Home, available on DVD today.

Babylon 5: The Road Home | Experimental Process | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Shaky Shivers

A camp counsellor is bitten by a werewolf in the trailer for Shaky Shivers, a horror-comedy from Sung Kang—the actor-turned-director best known for playing Han from the Fast and Furious franchise.

Shaky Shivers |Official Trailer – Exclusively in Theaters September 21

The Entity

We also have a trailer for The Entity, a new Filipino horror film about a family haunted the ghost of their youngest daughter.

The Entity (2023) Exclusive Horror Movie Trailer

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

During a recent interview with Mashable, Sasheer Zamata revealed she’s been cast as the sorceress, Jennifer Kale, in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could. But the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect. [Shooting the show] was so magical and ethereal. It brought that out of everyone on set. There were crystals and candles everywhere. We saged and cleansed the stage all the time. It was the perfect environment for me.

The Wheel of Time

In conversation with TV Line, Rosamund Pike promised the second season of The Wheel of Time will introduce a “terrifying” new set of villains capable of speech.

However frightening the Trollocs were, they can’t engage in verbal combat, and we have villains in this season who are terrifying in their cold-bloodedness.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Dave Filoni recounts the moment George Lucas insisted Ahsoka Tano become Anakin’s Padawan in a new Star Wars featurette.

Ahsoka (Disney+) “A New Star Wars Legacy” Featurette HD – Rosario Dawson Star Wars series

Riverdale

Elsewhere, Veronica discusses adapting a rejected comic strip into a feature film with Jughead in a clip from “The Golden Age of Television,” this week’s penultimate episode of Riverdale.

Riverdale – 7×19 – Sneak Peek “The Golden Age of Television”

The Fall of the House of Usher

Finally, Netflix Canada has released a brief teaser for Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher premiering this October 12.