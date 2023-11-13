James Gunn is Keeping Superman: Legacy In Its Original Release Slot

The Man of Steel is staying right where he is on the calendar. On X (formerly Twitter), director/writer James Gunn revealed his next film, Superman: Legacy, would be sticking to its previously announced date of July 11, 2025 now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has (seemingly/hopefully) reached its end.

“Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history,” he wrote, “and who never let their foot off the pedal, continuing to barrel forward, creating the most amazing character and set designs I’ve seen in my entire career.”

During the Hollywood strikes, a number of movies originally meant to come out during the 2023 holiday season—like Dune: Part Two and Challengers—were instead pushed to 2024 by their respective studios out of fear that a lack of actor promo would hurt those films. (Some of which were being viewed as hopefuls for awards season.) Things were looking so dire that last weekend, Universal up and pushed back its live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon despite that not coming out until summer 2025.

More recently, Marvel Studios decided to do some pushing back of its own—several movies that were meant for 2024 like Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts have now been punted to 2025, leaving Deadpool 3 the only MCU movie for next year. (Outside of TV shows like Echo and presumably Ironheart, there’ll still be Marvel representation next year in Sony’s Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3.) So that Superman has managed to keep its original release date locked down is fairly notable—it’s currently the only superhero movie in production that managed to not budge from the strikes and keep its previously announced release date.

Starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, Superman: Legacy will begin production in March 2024 in Atlanta. And assuming everything goes according to plan, the movie will fly into theatres on July 11, 2025.

