Behold, The Electric Mini Countryman

Mini is planning to have an all-electric model lineup by 2030, but the Mini Cooper Electric has been the only EV from the automaker available in Australia. However, customers likely won’t have to wait until the end of the decade for the next electric model. Mini has unveiled the 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4, an electric version of the manufacturer’s subcompact crossover.

The Countryman SE ALL4 will have an all-wheel-drive, dual-motor powertrain producing 313 horsepower. The crossover will utilise a 66.45-kilowatt-hour battery that will provide 432 miles of range. Mini will also offer a single-motor, front-wheel drive variant outside the United States, the MINI Countryman E, producing 204 horsepower. Also, those hesitant about buying an electric car will still be able to buy an internal combustion version of the new Countryman.

According to the Automotive News, the current Countryman has proven to be popular in the U.S. In the first half of this year, the British brand sold 5,257 crossovers in the States, a 31 per cent increase compared to 2022.

The new Countryman retained that iconic upright Mini shape while embracing a futuristic minimalist styling direction. The model’s other features follow suit, with the interior featuring a central OLED display. The Mini also offers semi-automated driving on highways and automated parking functions. The new generation crossover will also be slightly larger, five inches longer, and two inches taller.

The 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 will hit U.S. showrooms in September 2024. Mini hasn’t yet revealed pricing information for its electric crossover.

