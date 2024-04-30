No One’s Sure If Anyone’s In Spider-Man 4 Yet

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but there’s a new, unexpected twist on a classic fairytale in the works. Jeff Daniels talks about the upcoming Arachnophobia remake. Plus, get another look at Barriss Offee’s return in Tales of the Empire. Spoilers, away!

Weapons

Deadline reports Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) is the latest to join the cast of Zach Cragger’s Weapons in a currently undisclosed role.

The Ugly Stepsister

Variety has word Lea Myren, Thea Sofie Loch Naess and Ane Dahl Torp will star in The Ugly Stepsister, the feature debut of Emilie Blichfeldt said to be “a daring and unexpected take on the world-famous tale” of Cinderella, “seen through the eyes of her stepsister, Elvira. “Combining comedy and horror…the gory film follows Elvira as she battles to compete with her insanely beautiful stepsister in a kingdom where beauty is a brutal business. She will go to any lengths to catch the prince’s eye. “

Spider-Man 4

Meanwhile, Jacob Batalon told Comic Book he doesn’t know if Ned Leeds will return for Spider-Man 4, opining “it’s sad [Spider-Man] has no friends anymore.”

I honestly don’t know. I don’t know what any future holds for any of them in that world. I just feel like if things happen, they happen. I hope so. I definitely hope so. It’s sad that he has no friends anymore.

Arachnophobia

Likewise, Jeff Daniels confirmed to Screen Rant that “no one’s talked” to him about returning for the upcoming Arachnophobia remake from James Wan’s Atomic Monster.

No one’s talked to me [about Wan’s remake], but I enjoyed doing it. I’m glad it was spiders and not snakes, I couldn’t have handled it, I’d still be in therapy if it was snakes. [Chuckles] All I remember is the last two weeks of that shoot, where we said goodbye to John Goodman, and everybody clapped, and then there were two weeks left of shooting with just me and that huge spider in the basement. My costar was that spider, as big as my hand that could rear up and hiss. They would put a rat in its cage on Friday to feed it, and then they would take out the tail on Monday.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee’s stories of survival are glimpsed in a new trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.

Tales of the Empire | Revenge | Disney+

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Adult Swim has also released a trailer for this week’s episode of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

Toonami – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 6 Promo

From

Finally, Boyd is forced to watch something terrible in a new teaser for the third season of From.

FROM (MGM+ 2024 Series) Season 3 – Official Tease

