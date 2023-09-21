Every New Electric Vehicle in Australia, From Cheapest to Most Expensive

Contributor: Zachariah Kelly

So, you want to be part of the green revolution in Australia, get yourself an electric vehicle (EV) and cruise along Aussie streets without making all that pollution and noise? Great! Just one question though – what electric vehicle should you buy?

It’s no small question and you’ll need to find yourself the right one with the most boxes ticked – especially cost.

Fret not, we’re here to help. Below you’ll find every new electric vehicle you can purchase in Australia, from the cheapest one to the most expensive.

If you’re after every upcoming electric car set to release in Australia, you want a different list, and if you’re after either second-hand EVs or ones no longer sold as new, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

What EVs are available in Australia?

Here’s every new electric vehicle available for purchase in Australia, ordered from least expensive to most expensive (MSRP) as of January 23, 2023. Additionally, be aware that price can vary depending on the state. Let us know if we’re missing a car from the list or if our pricing is off. Additionally, some models are still on their way to Australia, with pricing confirmed.

BYD Dolphin: $38,890

MG4 Excite 51: $38,990

GWM Ora Standard: $40,606

BYD Dolphin Premium: $44,890

MG4 Excite: $44,990

GWM Ora Extended: $46,606

MG4 Essence: $47,990

BYD Atto 3: $48,011

GWM Ora Ultra: $49,606

MG ZS EV Essence: $49,990

BYD Dolphin Sport: $49,990

Nissan Leaf: $53,550

BYD Atto 3 Extended Range: $51,011

GWM Ora GT: $52,606

MG4 Essence Long Range: $55,990

MG ZS EV Essence Long Range: $55,990

Cupra Born: $59,990

Volvo EX30: $59,990

Peugeot e-2008: $59,990

Tesla Model 3 2024 RWD: $61,900

Nissan Leaf e+: $64,050

MINI Electric Yours: $64,975

Volvo EX30 Plus: $65,039

Tesla Model Y RWD: $65,400

Mazda MX-30: $65,490

Kia Niro S Electric: $66,590

Polestar 2 2024 Standard Range Single Motor: $67,400

Volvo EX30 Ultra: $70,039

Kia Niro Sport: $70,990

Polestar 2 2024 Long Range Single Motor: $71,400

Tesla Model 3 2024 Long Range $71,900: $71,900

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Dynamiq: $72,000

Kia Niro Electric GT Line: $72,360

Kia EV6: $72,590

Hyundai Ioniq 6: $74,000

Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor: $76,400

Mercedes-Benz EQA: $76,800

Volvo XC40 Recharge: $76,990

Tesla Model Y AWD Long Range: $78,400

BMW iX1 eDrive20: $78,900

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Techniq: $79,500

Ford Mustang Mach-E Select: $79,990

Lexus UX300e Luxury: $82,530

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Techniq: $83,500

BMW iX1 xDrive30: $84,990

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Epiq: $85,000

Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD: $85,804

BMW i4 eDrive35: $85,900

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Epiq: $87,288

Mercedes-Benz EQB: $87,800

BMW iX3 M Sport: $89,100

Lexus UX300e Sports Luxury: $89,628

Tesla Model Y AWD Performance: $91,400

Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium: $92,990

LDV eT60 ute: $92,990

BMW i4: $99,900

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT: $108,990

Kia EV6 GT AWD: $110,663

BMW iX3: $114,900

Mercedes-Benz EQC: $124,300

BMW i4 M50: $124,900

Lexus RZ 450e: $134,830

BMW iX xDrive40: $135,900

Audi e-tron SUV: $137,100

BMW iX xDrive40 Sport: $141,900

Lexus RZ 450e Sports Luxury: $147,430

Audi e-tron Sportsback: $148,700

Audi E-Tron Sportback: $150,900

Jaguar I-Pace SE: $151,432

Jaguar I-Pace HSE: $155,550

Audi E-Tron S: $168,400

BMW iX xDrive50 Sport – $169,900

Porsche Taycan: $174,695

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: $176,600

BMW iX: $179,333

Audi E-Tron GT: $181,700

Porsche Taycan 4S: $194,700

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: $205,300

Porsche Taycan Turbo: $276,300

Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: $279,000

Porsche Taycan Turbo S: $345,800

Keep in mind that while these are the lowest to highest prices for electric vehicles in Australia, these are just the EVs available for purchase new. Second-hand EVs and older models are also available.

Which electric cars are coming to Australia in 2023?

We’ve got a brilliant piece on all the upcoming EVs coming to Australia, but for now, the highlights are the Ford Mach-E, the MG 4, and the Polestar 3.

Where can I find reviews for these new electric vehicles?

We’ve been busy reviewing a lot of these cars over the past year, so if you’re considering making a purchase, give our reviews a gander.

What is the cheapest electric vehicle in Australia?

Right now, the cheapest new electric vehicle in most Australian states is the BYD Dolphin, starting at $38,890.

Should I buy a second-hand electric vehicle in Australia?

You can expect the price to be a lot lower when it’s second-hand (unless the supply is tough, in which case second-hand cars can be more expensive) but when it comes to electric vehicles you should keep the lithium batteries they use in mind. These become less effective over time and will need replacing, like any other car part. Additionally, older EVs generally have smaller batteries, as they’re using much older tech.

Apart from that, electric vehicles are really no different from normal cars, beyond the fact that they usually have lots of interesting tech inside.

Why are electric vehicles so expensive in Australia?

At the moment, electric vehicles are more expensive because of their expensive components – in particular the battery, which contains materials that are scarcely available, compared to the materials needed for a petrol engine vehicle. This will likely change as electric vehicle components become more in-demand, but at the moment, EVs are fairly expensive.

What is the luxury car tax?

The luxury car tax is a tax imposed on luxury cars (confusing, I know) but it also applies to most new electric vehicles in Australia (in particular those over $89,332, which is the luxury car threshold).

According to the ATO, the luxury car tax is imposed at a rate of 33 per cent on the amount above the luxury car threshold. It’s paid by businesses and individuals who import luxury cars. The exact equation is (LCT value − LCT threshold) x 10 ÷ 11 x 33%. This applies to cars below two years old, which is why you’ll often see it associated with electric cars. It’s an observable extra fee on the second-hand market, where sellers are trying to make their money back.

Do EV batteries deteriorate over time?

Like the batteries in your phone, electric vehicle batteries deteriorate over time. Though an EV battery degrades as time goes on, most manufacturers offer battery replacement methods.

That being said, EV battery replacements can be quite expensive and could set you back thousands of dollars. It’s best to do your research and find out how much a battery replacement would cost you with your chosen car. Also, keep in mind that you shouldn’t have to replace your EV battery until it’s at least 10 years old.

How long do EVs take to charge?

Charging speeds for electric cars vary greatly, depending on the type of car and the type of charger being used. Speaking extremely generally, when using an ultra-rapid 350kW charger it can take between 10 minutes and 30 minutes to charge your battery up to a comfortable amount on a journey, however, it can also take between eight and 48 hours to charge an electric car when using a supplied portable charger or a home charger, according to Evse.

It’s best to think of charging your EV like charging your phone or laptop – unlike with fuel there’s no ‘get it and go’ solution, with easily switchable EV batteries not exactly a thing just yet.

How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Australia?

Public EV charging stations are not usually free unless specified otherwise. It depends on the network of charging stations you’re charging with.

As for charging your vehicle at home, it will cut into your power bill. As reported by Drive, a full battery charge for a 60kWh car tends to cost between $14 and $25, depending on the state you live in.

Should I get an electric vehicle in Australia?

It’s not really a question of should you get an EV, rather it’s more a question of when will you get an EV. EVs will eventually (hopefully) phase out petrol-fuelled cars and while petrol-fuelled cars still dominate Australia’s roads, some car manufacturers have committed to going all-electric in the near future.

This article has been updated since it was first published.