Contributor: Zachariah Kelly and Lavender Baj

Across Australia, there are a bunch of EV incentives on offer, depending on the state you live in – although some incentives have now come to an end.

In 2023, after the announcement of the National Electric Vehicle Strategy, Queensland overhauled its electric vehicle incentive scheme, to offer $6,000 per household when purchasing an EV under $68,000.

However, in the same year, New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria announced that their EV incentive schemes, which offered $3,000 in rebates for the purchase of an EV, would be coming to an end.

Below, we’ve rounded up the EV incentives offered in every Australian state. Incentives can make the cost of an EV come down quite a bit, however, you should know about their conditions, requirements and limits. If you reckon we’ve missed something, let us know.

Federal EV incentives

At the federal level, Australians can benefit from the fringe benefits tax when buying an electric vehicle. Employers could save up to $12,500 on the purchase of an EV for an employee, while individuals could save up to $4,300. “Both battery-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, up to a total cost of $84,916, are eligible for this incentive. The electric car discount program could save you $3,000 to $5,000 per annum,” the Electric Vehicle Council says on its website. Electric vehicles in Australia also get a slight decrease on the luxury car tax (LCT). As of April 2023, the threshold now stands at $89,332 for fuel-efficient vehicles and $76,950 for ICE vehicles, respectively. The federal government also has a plan for a national EV charger scheme.

Queensland

On top of paying less stamp duty, Queensland EV buyers get access to one of the most generous incentive schemes in the country. EV buyers can access a $6,000 per household incentive scheme when purchasing an EV up to $68,000, provided that their household earns less than $180,000 per year. For households earning more than this, they can claim a rebate of $3,000 on an EV priced up to $68,000. In terms of stamp duty, drivers pay $2 per $100 in value up to $100,000, and $4 per $100 after the threshold. Comparatively, combustion engine vehicles pay up to $6. Additionally, registration costs are lower for EVs in Queensland. The state is also funding the rollout of EV chargers.

Queenslanders can apply for the rebate here.

Western Australia

West Australian EV buyers can apply for a $3,500 rebate if they purchase an EV under $70,000. Moreover, the state is offering grants to businesses and local governments to install electric vehicle charging stations. If you’re an Uber, taxi or charter vehicle driver, you will be exempt from the 10 per cent on-demand transport levy in Western Australia by driving an electric vehicle. For personal use, the major incentive to purchase an EV in Western Australia comes as part of the EV Home Plan Incentive, which offers $200 and 60km free per year for charging during off-peak periods. The state has plans to introduce an on-road EV tax, although this will likely change given the High Court’s decision that a similar tax was unlawful in Victoria. The state is also funding the rollout of EV chargers.

Western Australians can apply for the rebate here.

New South Wales

New South Wales previously offered a $3,000 rebate for battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell cars purchased below $68,750 including GST, however this wrapped up on January 1, 2024, and can no longer be claimed. The state government also waived stamp duty payable on both new and used EV and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles purchased for less than $78,000 including GST. With the removal of these incentives, the state government claims that it will be focusing on rolling out charging infrastructure. Additionally, from July 2027, the state government plans to introduce an on-road tax for EVs, but this will likely change given the High Court’s decision that a similar tax was unlawful in Victoria. The state is also funding the rollout of EV chargers.

If you ordered an EV prior to January 1, 2024, but are yet to apply for the rebate, you can still do so here.

South Australia

South Australia previously offered subsidies of up to $3,000 in the state, although this incentive was scrapped in December 2023, and finished on January 1, 2024. However, South Australian EV buyers can still take advantage of the EV registration fee exception, provided that they’ve been registered between 28 October 2021 and 30 June 2025. The state also ditched plans for an on-road EV tax in early 2023. The state is also funding the rollout of EV chargers.

If you ordered an EV prior to January 1, 2024, but are yet to apply for the rebate, you can still do so here.

Victoria

Electric Vehicles purchased in Victoria are exempt from luxury car stamp duty, which means you only pay $8.40 per $200 market value compared to up to $18 for combustion engine vehicles. However, this only benefits you if you’re purchasing a vehicle worth more than the $68,740 threshold. Victorians can cop $100 off their annual registration costs for simply owning an EV. However, the Victorian Government walked back its EV subsidies in 2023, which lowered the cost of a new EV under $68,740 by $3,000. This incentive can no longer be claimed as of June 30, 2023. Victorian EV drivers previously also needed to pay a 2.5 cent per kilometre tax that was widely criticised as “climate vandalism“, and as of October 2023, the High Court has found it unlawful (the state will be refunding drivers for the tax). The state is also funding the rollout of EV chargers.

Tasmania

Tasmania has started offering $2000 rebates on electric vehicles purchased in the state, valid for up to 375 buyers. Additionally, the state funded the rollout of EV chargers between 2018 and 2021.

Tasmanians can apply for the rebate here.

Australian Capital Territory

If you live in the nation’s capital, you will pay a total of $0 in stamp duty on new EV purchases. Additionally, new and used vehicles receive two years worth of free registration (valid between May 24, 2021 until June 30, 2024). Furthermore, the ACT government offers interest-free (yes, 0 per cent interest) loans of up to $15,000 to help cover the upfront costs of buying an electric vehicle, which makes it easier to invest in things like smart chargers, which are helpful but costly. This was expanded in December 2021, allowing Canberrans to use the entire $15,000 loan to purchase an electric vehicle, with up to 10 years to repay it (the EV can cost as much as $77,565 to be eligible). The state is also funding the rollout of EV chargers.

ACT residents can apply for the interest-free loan here.

Northern Territory

The Northern Territory has a fairly limited plan surrounding EV uptake. From July 2022 to June 30, 2027, registration is free for new and existing electric vehicles, and a stamp duty concession of up to $1,500 is offered on EVs priced up to $50,000. Additionally, electric vehicle charger grants for businesses and individuals are available from July 2022, and the state is funding the rollout of EV chargers.

Overall, EV incentives in Australia could stand to be a lot better, and we’re hoping the government will continue to roll out state and federal incentives in the coming months and years.

Additionally, if you’re looking for more ways to minimise the cost of an electric vehicle, some lending companies offer discounts on loans when purchasing an EV.

We’ll be sure to update this story as more incentives and plans are announced.

This post has been updated since it was first published.