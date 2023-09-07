Optus NBN Is Getting More Expensive: Here Are Your Other Options

Contributor: Alex Choros

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The bad news is that Optus just increased the price of its cheapest NBN plans. The good news is existing Optus customers are unaffected, for now anyway. Should that change or if you were just about to jump ship to Optus and are now second-guessing yourself, there are more than a few alternatives for NBN out there.

Optus’ NBN 25 plans now start at $70 per month, up from $69 per month. However, if you’re looking at the cheapest tier of NBN internet available, you can definitely go cheaper than that.

Optus NBN alternatives

Check out the widget below for a snapshot of other options.

For our money, the best-looking option here is the Dodo NBN 15 Unlimited plan. While you aren’t getting the fastest internet connection available on an NBN 25 connection, this plan does come with a standard price of $55 per month. That’s cheaper than the standard pricing of most other NBN 25 plans.

Those in NSW or Victoria can save an extra $10 per month on top of this if they already get either their electricity or gas from Dodo. You’ll also save 50% on the cost of the modem if you’re a new customer and you sign up before the 26th of September, 2023.

For a sense of how this plan compares to the rest of the Dodo roster, check out the widget below:

Meanwhile, Optus’ NBN 50 plan has risen to $85 per month. This one used to be $79 per month, so it’s a $6 increase. That might sound like a minor price-hike but it’s still enough to make it one of the most expensive options in our database when it comes to NBN 50 plans. For a round-up of cheaper alternatives, check out the widget below.

Again, Dodo is one of the best value options here. The Dodo NBN 50 Unlimited plan comes with typical evening speeds of 50Mbps and upload speeds of 17Mbps. Ordinarily, it’s priced at $75 per month.

If you sign up using the widget below, you’ll save $21.60 per month for the first six months. You’ll also save 50% on the cost of the modem if you’re a new customer and you sign up before the 26th of September, 2023.

As with other Dodo plans, you can save an extra $10 per month if you’re based in NSW or Victoria and already using the company as either your gas or electricity provider.

Once you reach the end of that six-month honeymoon period, there’s nothing stopping you from shopping around for a better deal. Not to sound too much like a broken record but changing NBN providers is the easiest way for most people to save money on the cost of staying connected regardless of what internet speed you settle on.

Image credit: FOX/Adult Swim

Fergus Halliday Choros is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. This article has been updated since it was last published.

While you’re here, why not check out our daily tech deals, our guide to the best value for money NBN plans, and info on the latest phones from Apple, Google, and Samsung. Head to our dedicated Mobile tab for more.