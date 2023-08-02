Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you need a portable speaker on the cheap side, this one from Anker is a solid option. Not only does it have 80k glowing reviews on Amazon, but it sports a 15 hour playtime, a Bluetooth range of up to 66 feet, enhanced bass and a noise-cancelling microphone.

Shop it here for $23.79 (down from $39.99)

If seems like all anyone’s talking about right now (at least in the tech world) is the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. With preorder deals going up everywhere, one deal that’s looking pretty good at the moment this Amazon Australia Fold5 bundle.

Offering up to $450 off so long as you sign up as a Prime member, this bundle will net you the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 with 1TB of storage, a Slim S-Pen case, front protection film, trio charger and 65W 3-port super fast charging wall charger. It’s a damn good deal considering that the Fold5 with 1TB storage is meant to retail for $3,149.

If you’re not already subscribed to Amazon Prime, new sign-ups can give it a whirl through its 30-day free trial, otherwise it costs $9.99 per month. You can always cancel at any time, so feel free to sign up, grab this deal and unsubscribe if it tickles your fancy.

Just keep in mind that this offer ends on August 17, but the Fold5 will be released on August 18.

Pre-order the bundle here for $2,708.29 (RRP $3,158).

If you’ve never bought into the Dyson hype, or you want to try a different vacuum brand, Miele is a solid option. Miele is a great choice if you want a lightweight and reliable stick vacuum with strong suctioning prowess.

Over at Miele’s Amazon Australia storefront, you can save up to $700 off three of its bestselling stick vacuums. For larger homes, you’ll want to spring for the HX1 Pro, which has a long-lasting battery life of two whole hours. Those with pets will appreciate the HX1 Cat and Dog 3-in-1 cordless vacuum for its ability to be disassembled in a number of ways to reach hidden nooks or even just clean the car.

And those on a budget who still want a cordless vacuum that will dig deep into carpets should look to the standard HX1 cordless vac that’s currently down to $459.

Check them all out below:

Shop the full range on sale here.

Take up to 40% off Samsung monitors

A second screen can work wonders when it comes to streamlining your workflow. Whether it’s allowing you to keep two windows open at the same time, or let you demonstrate a tutorial on one screen while you chat to someone on the other, another monitor is a real game-changer for those feeling overwhelmed from seeing a million tabs open simultaneously.

Check out the best deals below:

There’s nothing quite like a fancy new laptop to write on, nor the satisfaction that comes from nabbing a fantastic deal. Lenovo’s running a July sale on PCs, offering up to 55 per cent off its bestselling Yoga and ThinkPad laptops.

Here are a selection of the best deals we’ve spotted below:

You can explore the full sale here.

A good quality projector can often set you back hundreds of dollars, if not a grand. Thankfully, ASUS’ Amazon store has slashed $300 off its compact ZenBeam Latte portable projector, so you can watch movies from the comfort of your bed, backyard theatre or against a brick wall in the park.

Portable projectors are a worthy investment if you can’t quite afford a massive TV, or you don’t have the space for one in your home. Instead, you can just aim your projector at a blank wall or even your ceiling, and feel like you’re at the cinema (minus the hassle).

Shop it here for $399 (down from $699).

As far as headphones go, Sennheiser is one of the most reliable options going. Not only does it offer headphones with premium audio quality, they’re also comfy to wear too.

The HD 450BT wireless headphones are perfect for streaming your favourite music whether it’s while sitting on your couch or on the go. It features active noise cancellation that mute most outside sounds, so you can enjoy that deep bass reverberating through your ears.

Shop it here from eBay Australia for $177.65 with the code ‘JAU15’ (down from $319.95).

Save 30% on MSI laptops

MSI is one of the best gaming laptop brands on the planet, but for all their high-end specs and features, they certainly don’t come cheap. Amazon Australia has knocked up to 30 per cent off its MSI laptops, from the best-selling MSI Sword model to the ultra-powerful Raider laptop.

Check out the best MSI deals below:

If you’re thinking of getting into live streaming or podcasting, you might want to think about grabbing a microphone to elevate your audio quality. The Blue Yeti is a fantastic all-rounder microphone that features enhanced broadcast voice effects, USB connection and multiple pattern selections, including cardioid, biodirectional, omnidirectional and stereo.

Shop it here from eBay Australia for $139 (down from $199).

Automatic litter boxes are a total game-changer. Not only do they eliminate the job of daily scooping, but many help to neutralise odours through their contained design.

This self-cleaning litter box by PaWz features simple controls that allow you to adjust the amount of delay from the moment your kitty exits the box to when it begins to scoop. The only quirk when it comes to automatic litter boxes is that the filtering process can be a little loud and especially unwelcome at night. But you can set a sleep mode to ensure that it only sifts through the litter during the day time, which is helpful if you’re a light sleeper.

Shop it here from eBay Australia for $474.99 with the code ‘SAVB5‘ (down from $799).

This is among the lowest prices that the Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 has dropped down to. The N8 is a two-in-one sucking and mopping machine, perfect at keeping any dirt and dust off your floors. It’s super easy to set-up and can adjust its suctioning power depending on your flooring. But the best part is that you can schedule vacuuming times, so you can head to work and return home to clean floors.

Shop it here for $499 with coupon (down from $999).

At Gizmodo Australia, we’re big fans of the Google Pixel. The Pixel 6 itself has excellent battery life, competitive pricing, a great camera and tons of high-end features. Even though it’s not the newest iteration of the Google Pixel series anymore, it still holds up very well against many smartphones on the market right now.

This is the perfect choice if you want a new smartphone, but you don’t want to fork out over a grand for a brand new model that’s very similar.

Shop it here from eBay Australia for $648.99 (down from $999).