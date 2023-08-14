The Cheapest NBN Plans to Keep Your Speeds Fast and Bills Low

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While bumping up your internet to something a bit faster does usually mean paying a bit more – especially if you’re looking to connect to a speedier tier – that doesn’t mean you can’t save a few bucks in the process. If you’re on the hunt for a cheap NBN plan but don’t want to sacrifice download speeds, there are a fair few plans available that’ll give you a fast connection at a discount price.

Here are some of the cheapest NBN providers across every speed tier, many of which include introductory discount offers.

The cheapest NBN plans available right now

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans

“Cheap NBN 1000 plans” is a bit of an oxymoron. Unsurprisingly, you have to pay for the privilege of a gigabit internet connection. If you do plan on signing up for an NBN 1000 plan, make sure your home has the right connection to support it. NBN 1000 plans are only available to customers with Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid-Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections.

Superloop has the cheapest plan at the time of writing, where you’ll pay $99 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. Superloop also happens to have one of the fastest NBN 1000 plans going, with typical evening speeds of 600/42 Mbps.

Exetel is in a similar boat. It has an NBN 1000 plan that’s $99.99 per month for your first six months, before jumping to $109.99 per month after the promotional period expires. However, Exetel is reporting slightly slower typical evening speeds of 400/42 Mbps. Still, it’s not a bad choice if you want a cheap plan.

Meanwhile, newcomer Swoop has typical evening speeds of 582/47 Mbps. This plan will cost you $109 per month for your first six months when you use the promo code ‘40FAST‘, but this jumps to $149 per month after the promotional period expires.

If you want a connection that’s a little bit faster, Southern Phone reports typical evening speeds of 650/43 Mbps and will set you back $115 per month for the first 12 months, and then $135 per month thereafter.

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

NBN 250 plans aren’t exactly cheap, but there are still cheaper options if you’re wanting to get download speeds as fast as 250Mbps.

Exetel currently has the cheapest option, where you’ll pay $83.99 per month for your first six months and $98.99 per month thereafter. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 225/21 Mbps. Exetel will also give you five daily speed boosts per month, which will bump up your speeds to that of an NBN 1000 connection.

Superloop is a tad more expensive, billing $85 per month for your first six months but with higher typical evening speeds of 240/25 Mbps. Superloop’s NBN 250 plan will set you back $113.95 per month after this discount period ends, making it one of the cheapest full-price plans in this speed tier.

If you connect to Tangerine‘s NBN 250 plan, you’ll only pay $89.90 per month for the first six months, before it jumps up to $109.90 per month. Tangerine has typical evening speeds of 205/21.25 Mbps, so it’s a bit slower compared to the two aforementioned plans.

Swoop is also running an introductory offer where your first six months with the provider will set you back $94 per month. Swoop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 250/25 Mbps, which makes this plan the cheapest congestion-free option available at the time of writing. However, once this introductory period ends, the cost of Swoop’s NBN 250 plan will increase to $129 per month.

NBN 250 plans are only available to customers with FTTP or HFC connections.

Cheapest NBN 100 plans

NBN 100 is the fastest widely available speed tier, with download speeds of up to 100Mbps. Most NBN 100 plans have upload speeds of 20Mbps, but some providers still offer NBN 100 plans with 40Mbps of upload. Aussie Broadband, Exetel and Superloop have 100/40 plans, but these tend to cost extra per month.

Tangerine currently has the cheapest NBN 100 plan available at $62.90 for the first six months, and $89.90 per month thereafter. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 95/17 Mbps. In addition to being contract-free, Tangerine’s plans come with a 14-day risk-free period. If you want to leave within your first fortnight, you’ll get a full refund of your plan fees. Tangerine won’t refund your modem if you pick one up at sign-up, but you’ll keep the device, and it will work with other providers.

Dodo‘s NBN 100 plan will set you back $63.80 per month for your first six months and $85 per month thereafter. Dodo reports typical evening speeds of 95/17 Mbps on NBN 100 plans, which means you should never encounter congestion.

If you’re after a congestion-free NBN 100 plan, Southern Phone currently has the cheapest option. The provider is offering a plan that’ll be discounted to $65 per month for the first 12 months of your connection and is reporting typical evening speeds of 100/17 Mbps. After your first year, the price of your will jump up to $85 per month.

Exetel is up next, billing $68.99 per month for the first six months you’re connected. After this discount period ends, Exetel’s monthly price will jump up to $84.99 per month. Exetel is reporting congestion-free evening speeds of 100/17 Mbps. You’ll also get five speed boosts per month, but you’ll need to make sure you have the proper FTTP or HFC for an NBN 250 connection.

SpinTel is currently offering a similar deal where your monthly bill will be $69 per month for the first six months, and then $79.95 per month thereafter.

Cheapest NBN 50 plans

NBN 50 plans tend to be the best value NBN plan option, offering much faster speeds than ADSL at a price that’s a bit more reasonable than NBN 100. Expect download speeds of up to 50Mbps, and upload speeds of up to 20Mbps.

Dodo has one of the cheapest plans available in this speed tier at $53.80 per month for the first six months but then increases to $75 per month. This plan is contract-free, so you’re able to jump from Dodo to another provider once that discount period ends.

Exetel is a hair more expensive than Dodo at $53.99 per month for the first six months, but the full post-deal price is $74.99 per month. Exetel also offers five speed boosts per month on this tier as well.

SpinTel comes in at just $54 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter which makes it one of the cheaper full-price plans in this speed tier. The plan is contract-free, so you’re always able to leave after the promotional period.

Tangerine is up next; you’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months for an unlimited plan, and $69.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine recently increased its evening speeds, and now ostensibly promises congestion-free connectivity.

Dodo, Exetel, SpinTel and Tangerine are all reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 25 plans

NBN 25 plans boast download speeds of up to 25Mbps. That’s a far cry slower than NBN 50, but NBN 25 plans are still more than enough for most online activities – including streaming Netflix in 4K. The main way you’d stretch an NBN 25 plan thin is if you’ve got more than two people in your household trying to stream at the same time or if you’re regularly downloading large files.

The slower speeds do mean that NBN 25 plans are cheaper. Better yet, pretty much every NBN 25 plan now has unlimited data. Going for a more affordable plan doesn’t mean you’ll miss out on downloading to your heart’s content.

The biggest catch with NBN 25 is upload speeds. These are capped at 5Mbps, although some providers are reporting higher upload speeds. In any case, this isn’t great if you’re uploading large files regularly.

The best NBN 25 deals are all timed discounts. Tangerine is up first, offering its NBN 25 plan for $44.90 per month for your first six months and $59.90 per month thereafter. Exetel follows at $53.99 per month for your first six months and $64.99 per month thereafter. Both providers report typical evening speeds of 25/8.5 Mbps on NBN 25 plans.

You could also go with SpinTel, where you’ll pay $44 per month for your first six months and $49.95 per month thereafter. However, the trade-off for a cheaper price tag is that SpinTel’s typical evening speed tops out at 20Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 12 plans

NBN 12 plans offer barebones connectivity and aren’t much of an upgrade compared to ADSL. Download speeds max out at 12Mbps, and you’ll only get 1Mbps of upload. At the same time, these represent the cheapest NBN around. They’re a suitable option for those who only need basic connectivity.

Right now, Exetel is offering an NBN 12 plan with unlimited data for $43.99 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $54.99 per month thereafter.

Aussie Broadband is also offering an NBN 12 plan for a flat $59 per month.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.